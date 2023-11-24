Black Friday 2023 deals

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are Cheapest This Black Friday (Save $51)

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Sony WF 1000XM5 Top
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Sony's recently launched WF-1000XM5 are already selling like hotcakes, thanks to their top-notch ANC capability and sound quality. So if you're waiting to buy them with a big saving, today's the perfect time to do so. The in-ear headphones have returned to the record-low price at $248 on Amazon as part of Black Friday, equating to an abundant 17 percent discount on the pair's original price.

You can pick the Sony WF-1000XM5 (review) in the more popular black finish or the silver that our colleague. But either option has a charging case color that matches the earbuds.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are undoubtedly very popular noise-cancelling earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM5 comes with an updated design and build than their predecessors. As a result, the new earbuds provide much better comfort when worn for extended listening sessions. Plus, they snugly fit on ears as well, which are aided by the exchangeable ear tips with windproofing feature.

Regarding the output, the WF-1000XM5 produce better sound and more effective and reliable ANC capabilities than the WF-1000XM4, thanks to the new sound drivers and processors. The buds also boast spatial audio with head tracking along with support for Sony's proprietary LDAC HD Bluetooth codec for high-res sound quality.

Sony WF-1000XM5 review
Sony's new WF-1000XM5 ANC earphones are more compact, lighter, and get upgraded audio hardware / © nextpit

In terms of convenience in usage, Sony's WF-1000XM5 are compatible with iPhone and Android and comes with speak-to-chat that automatically pauses your music when you start to speak. In addition, they are equipped with multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Spotify Tap, among other connectivity features.

While we haven't fully tested the earbuds yet, the WF-1000XM5 lasts up to 24 hours of playback with the ANC enabled or up to 36 hours if the function is switched off. There are also quick and Qi wireless charging features. For instance, a 3-minute top-up provides an hour of listening time.

The Best Black Friday Deals at nextpit
2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday buying guide
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon
Top Samsung Smartphones: Black Friday Picks
Best OnePlus deals on earbuds and smartphones
ESR Black Friday Deals: Chargers, Cases & More!
Black Friday Sale: Huge Discounts on Apple Devices
Black Friday 2023: Which Smartphone to Buy?
The Ultimate Samsung Black Friday 2023 Guide
Discount Alert: Apple, Galaxy, Garmin Watches & More!
Black Friday: Save Big on OnePlus Phones & Headphones
Ugreen Black Friday: Big Savings, More Power
Get a Cheap iPhone on Black Friday
Sony's flagship XM5 earbuds at their lowest ever price 
Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook deals
Lowest prices on Apple's AirTag

Do you think the Sony WF-1000XM5 are worthy of their current price? Would you intend on buying them this Black Friday? Tell us in the comments.

The best in-ear headphones 2023 in comparison

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice Alternative choice Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Technics EAH-AZ80
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Technics EAH-AZ80 Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing