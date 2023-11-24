Sony's WF-1000XM5 are Cheapest This Black Friday (Save $51)

Sony's recently launched WF-1000XM5 are already selling like hotcakes, thanks to their top-notch ANC capability and sound quality. So if you're waiting to buy them with a big saving, today's the perfect time to do so. The in-ear headphones have returned to the record-low price at $248 on Amazon as part of Black Friday, equating to an abundant 17 percent discount on the pair's original price.

You can pick the Sony WF-1000XM5 (review) in the more popular black finish or the silver that our colleague. But either option has a charging case color that matches the earbuds.

Affiliate offer Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are undoubtedly very popular noise-cancelling earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM5 comes with an updated design and build than their predecessors. As a result, the new earbuds provide much better comfort when worn for extended listening sessions. Plus, they snugly fit on ears as well, which are aided by the exchangeable ear tips with windproofing feature.

Regarding the output, the WF-1000XM5 produce better sound and more effective and reliable ANC capabilities than the WF-1000XM4, thanks to the new sound drivers and processors. The buds also boast spatial audio with head tracking along with support for Sony's proprietary LDAC HD Bluetooth codec for high-res sound quality.

Sony's new WF-1000XM5 ANC earphones are more compact, lighter, and get upgraded audio hardware / © nextpit

In terms of convenience in usage, Sony's WF-1000XM5 are compatible with iPhone and Android and comes with speak-to-chat that automatically pauses your music when you start to speak. In addition, they are equipped with multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Spotify Tap, among other connectivity features.

While we haven't fully tested the earbuds yet, the WF-1000XM5 lasts up to 24 hours of playback with the ANC enabled or up to 36 hours if the function is switched off. There are also quick and Qi wireless charging features. For instance, a 3-minute top-up provides an hour of listening time.

Do you think the Sony WF-1000XM5 are worthy of their current price? Would you intend on buying them this Black Friday? Tell us in the comments.