Save up to 50% Off on OnePlus Headphones and Phones this Black Friday

Best OnePlus Black Friday deals
Black Friday has always been a great opportunity to purchase some of the best smartphones, tablets, or ANC headphones at their low prices. And this week going to the special day, many of OnePlus devices are already on massive sale, with up to 50 percent off across the company's popular headphones and handsets. nextpit presents you the best OnePlus Black Friday deals.

Save up to $170 on the OnePlus 11 and Nord N30

The OnePlus 11 is among those flagship Android phones that don't break the bank. It's even cheaper during this sale as Amazon and OnePlus have the device with a $170 saving for the 256 GB variant and $150 for the 128 GB. That translates to a 21 percent reduction for each option.

OnePlus' 11 (review) is equipped with Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, providing smooth operation whatever you throw at it. It can run triple-A game titles without hiccups and is supported by the Hyperboost engine for stable frame rates. The OnePlus 11 features reliable cameras as well complemented by a robust battery life and fast charging.

There is a solid discount offered on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G this week. The mid-range device undercuts many of its competitors listed for $229 or $70 cheaper (23 percent) than its usual price of $299 via OnePlus or Amazon. This configuration includes abundant 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB expandable storage.

OnePlus Pad tablet is up to $130 less

OnePlus also offers a meaningful discount on its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. With the unit alone, the OnePlus Pad can now be had for $399 or down $80 from the original price of $479. The set with a bundled folio keyboard is on sale too and has a bigger saving at $499, marking a $130 cut from $629.

OnePlus gave the Pad top-class hardware and specs. The slab sports a large and bright 11.6-inch display at a 144 Hz refresh rate. Plus, it runs on Android 13 OS with numerous cross-device features and relies on a snappy MediaTek 9000 processor paired with 8 GB RAM for casual uses and gaming. Meanwhile, its large battery capacity provides multiple days of usage between charges.

OnePlus' best-sounding headphones are up to 50 percent off today

There is no shortage of phenomenal deals on OnePlus' regular and noise-canceling headphones as well. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 falls to their cheapest price at $99, meaning you get to slash $80 off (44 percent) the pair's usual price. You can pick them in black or green colorway too.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features active noise cancellation and low-latency when gaming. / © nextpit

We already tested the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and all we have are mostly praises for how well the buds are designed, making them comfortable to wear for long listening sessions. They also sound very great, comparable to some pricier earbuds, thanks to the high-res LHDC codec. Furthermore, the noise-canceling or ANC capability is proven to be very effective in blocking outside noises.

Apart from the premium TWS from OnePlus, the recently launched Nord Buds 2 are hard to miss this Black Friday. They are originally priced at $59, but the current deal has the earbuds fall to their new all-time low price at $29, which is equivalent to a 50 percent saving.

Despite the low price, the Nord Buds 2 come with ANC similar to the Buds Pro 2. They also feature a large 12.4 mm sound driver on each side and get an extra bass boost. The earphones battery life is rated to last up to 36 hours combined with the charging case.

Which are you picking from these OnePlus Black Friday offers? Shoot us with your answers in the comments and if you'd like to see more phenomenal deals.

