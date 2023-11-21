Black Friday at ESR: Discounts on Top iPhone MagSafe Chargers, Cases, and More

ESR's iPhone accessories have always been popular, and in fact, their Apple iPhone 15 (review) clear case has been selling pretty well lately. So if you're waiting to purchase their products at the best prices, today is a great opportunity to do so. A wide range of ESR's wireless chargers and cases are crazily discounted for up to more than 60% this Black Friday* .

ESR 10,000 mAh Kickstand Wireless Power Bank for Black

The ESR 10,000 mAh power bank offers MagSafe-style wireless charging with a strong 1,000 g magnetic lock and an adjustable kickstand. It charges an iPhone 14 1.7 times, featuring 7.5W wireless and 20W wired charging options. This Black Friday, enjoy a 57% discount on the product, now priced at $27.52 with a coupon applied.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set

The ESR 3-in-1 Magnetic Charger, compatible with iPhone 15/14/13/12, AirPods Pro/3/2, and various Apple Watches, offers simultaneous charging. It features a strong 1,000 g magnetic lock and a portable, ergonomically designed charging pad for comfortable viewing. This Black Friday, enjoy a 20% discount on the item, available for $55.99 with the use of a coupon.

ESR HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger

Among ESR's MagSafe wireless car chargers with fast charging capability is its Shift series. It features strong magnets that firmly hold an iPhone with a case or without and supports orientation switching via a detachable pad, which is useful when you're gaming. It's compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and newer iPhone 15. The ESR Shift charger is 60% off at $14.40 right now and bundled with a 36-watt adapter and cable.

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

There is also a cheaper option for ESR's wireless car charger with a comparable magnetic power and slightly downgraded charging speed. The ESR Magnetic can hold caseless or with protective cases iPhones. The main difference it has over the Shift model is it doesn't feature shifting and only includes a USB-C cable, but it works with iPhone 15 all the way to the iPhone 12 range too. The wireless car charger is down to $20.79 from $33.99 today.

This stand charger and car charger combination allows you to conveniently charge your iPhone and Apple Watch. / © ESR

ESR Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand

The ESR clear basic case, designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and crafted from zinc alloy and polycarbonate, boasts a 1,500 g magnetic lock and wireless charging compatibility. It features an adjustable stand for convenient viewing, military-grade protection, and is tested for durability over 3,000 uses. For Black Friday, it's offered at a 30% discount, priced at $19.59 with an applied coupon.

ESR cases and screen protectors ensure the safety and security of your iPhone. / © ESR

Armor Tough Case with Stash Stand

The ESR Clear Black case for iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 360° protection with a scratch-resistant acrylic back, Air Guard corners, and dust shields. It features a fully adjustable zinc alloy Stash Stand, providing hands-free viewing, and exceeds military-grade standards for durability. With a 10% coupon, the price has been reduced to $20.13 from its original $37.99 today.

Screen Protector Set

The ESR tempered glass screen protector for iPhone 15 Pro Max offers military-grade defense and powerful scratch resistance. It features full-coverage, 2.5D micro-curved edges and HD clarity, specifically designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This Black Friday, enjoy a 25% discount on the item, available for $10.49 with the use of a coupon.

ESR Shift Magnetic Case for iPad Pro 12.9

The ESR black case for iPad Pro 12.9 (2022/2021) offers an ultra-stable stand and raised screen view for comfort. It features dual back and front covers for 360° protection, with versatility for up to 9 different angles. This Black Friday, take advantage of a 53% discount on the item, now priced at $32.90 when using a coupon.

ESR offers a diverse range of cases to suit various tastes and preferences. / © ESR

ESR Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector for iPad

The ESR screen protector for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air 5 & 4, offers a paper-like drawing experience with an anti-glare matte finish. It features a magnetic attachment for convenience and an ultra-thin design for precision, prolonging nib life. This Black Friday, enjoy a 62% discount on the product, now priced at $7.98 with a coupon applied.

ESR Cyber Tough Case for AirPods Pro

Aside from iPhone accessories, ESR also has the AirPods Pro discounted and can now be had at $7 or 24 percent cheaper. This is compatible with the original AirPods Pro as well as the AirPods Pro 2 with Lighting and USB-C for wired charging and wireless via MagSafe. This Black Friday, take advantage of a 56% discount on the product, now available for $10.12 with the application of a coupon.

Are you looking for iPhone accessories to buy this Black Friday? What do you think of ESR chargers and protective cases at these rates? Tell us in the comments if you'd like to see more Apple-related offers.