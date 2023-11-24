Black Friday 2023 deals

You Can Now Get a Taste of Google Pixel 8a Wallpapers

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

The Google Pixel 8a is not expected to arrive until in the middle of 2024, but the mid-range device continues to appear detected on the radar through leaks. After the renders and hands-on photos surfaced last month, now the alleged wallpapers of the Pixel 8a have been shared as well.

From what it appears, the Pixel 8a will also be sharing the "Minerals" selection of static wallpapers with the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review). However, it would also debut with fresh wallpaper entries, which have been exclusively published by outlet SmartPrix and through collaboration with leaker Kamila Wojciechowska.

New Google Pixel 8a "Minerals" wallpapers

Accordingly, these four sets of Pixel 8a wallpapers, with each including both the standard and dark versions. There is a Titanite depicting a close up shot and exposing the green hues of an emerald mineral. At the same time, there is Barite and its bluish crystals.

Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a Titanite Wallpaper / © SmartPrix

If you prefer using a darker tone, the Hematite has polished and sharply cut black mineral. Lastly, the Porcelain has unknown mineral affiliation, but it has been first found on the Google Pixel Fold and features a light-brown shade, which is a great match to Material You themes with earth-like palettes.

It is unclear if these wallpaper sets would suggest anything related to the actual colorways of the Google Pixel 8a. But based on the renders, there will be a Rose or pink as well as a blue option called “Bay” similar to the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8a render
Google Pixel 8a render / © On Leaks

More than the colors and wallpaper, the Pixel 8a is rumored to feature an updated design with rounder corners, mirroring the exterior of the Pixel 8. It should keep the 6.1-inch OLED screen and run on the custom Tensor G3 SoC. Google may also give the mid-range handset a better dual camera setup.

The Pixel 7a (review) was introduced in May of this year during the annual Google I/O developers' conference, so we can safely assume that the Pixel 8a will break cover in the same timetable.

Are you intending to upgrade to the Pixel 8a once it is available? Which Pixel 8 features should Google add to the device? Tell us your answers in the comments.

Source: SmartPrix

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

