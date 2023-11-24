How to Get a Cheap iPhone During Black Friday

Black Friday is usually not the best time of the year to buy an iPhone . However, there are still deals to be found if you don't necessarily need the latest generation model. And there are always sweet contract deals if you are looking into renewing your phone plan. Check the cheapest ways to upgrade your iPhone during Black Friday 2023 .

Another reason why iPhones are rarely discounted during Black Friday is that Apple just launched them, traditionally in September or October. So we need to get a little creative when shopping for a new iPhone in November.

You can get a shiny new iPhone 15 Pro for free with a new carrier contract. / © nextpit

Contract plans for a cheap (or free) new iPhone

The first strategy is to get a new iPhone together with a phone contract, that usually nets you a steep discount on the new smartphone. In some cases, you can get a new model for free when signing up for a new plan and sending a used phone for trade-in.

You can check more deals on other iPhone models in the table at the bottom of this article. Just remember that AT&T and Verizon contracts are valid for 36 months, while T-Mobile's usually run for 24 months.

Refurbished iPhones discounted during Black Friday

If you don't mind settling for an older model, or even a unit with some usage marks, it may be worth going the refurbished route. They are usually sold with a seller-backed warranty, and their condition is described in the ad.

Just as a recap, remember the main differences between the current iPhone models in the table below:

Do you have other tips that we forgot about in this guide? Share your strategies on how to get an iPhone at the best prices in the comments below!