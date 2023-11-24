Black Friday 2023 deals

How to Get a Cheap iPhone During Black Friday

nextpit iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera
Black Friday is usually not the best time of the year to buy an iPhone. However, there are still deals to be found if you don't necessarily need the latest generation model. And there are always sweet contract deals if you are looking into renewing your phone plan. Check the cheapest ways to upgrade your iPhone during Black Friday 2023.

Another reason why iPhones are rarely discounted during Black Friday is that Apple just launched them, traditionally in September or October. So we need to get a little creative when shopping for a new iPhone in November.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro back side
You can get a shiny new iPhone 15 Pro for free with a new carrier contract. / © nextpit

Contract plans for a cheap (or free) new iPhone

The first strategy is to get a new iPhone together with a phone contract, that usually nets you a steep discount on the new smartphone. In some cases, you can get a new model for free when signing up for a new plan and sending a used phone for trade-in.

You can check more deals on other iPhone models in the table at the bottom of this article. Just remember that AT&T and Verizon contracts are valid for 36 months, while T-Mobile's usually run for 24 months.

Refurbished iPhones discounted during Black Friday

If you don't mind settling for an older model, or even a unit with some usage marks, it may be worth going the refurbished route. They are usually sold with a seller-backed warranty, and their condition is described in the ad.

Just as a recap, remember the main differences between the current iPhone models in the table below:

  2023 Pro Max Model 2023 Pro Model 2023 Plus Model 2023 base model 2022 Plus model 2022 base model 2021 base model SE model
Product
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Picture Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Plus Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Apple iPhone 14 Plus Product Image Apple iPhone 14 Product Image Apple iPhone 13 Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image
Review
Read the iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Read the iPhone 15 Pro review
Read the iPhone 15 Plus review
Read the iPhone 15 review
Read the iPhone 14 Plus review
Read the iPhone 14 review
Read the iPhone 13 review
Read the iPhone SE (2022) review
Price (MSRP)
  • $1199
  • $999
  • $899
  • $799
  • $799
  • $699
  • $599
  • $429
Display
  • 6.7-inch OLED
  • 2796 x 1290 pixels (460 PPI)
  • 120 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.1-inch OLED
  • 2556 x 1179 pixels (460 PPI)
  • 120 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.7-inch OLED
  • 2796 x 1290 pixels (460 PPI)
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.1-inch OLED
  • 2556 x 1179 pixels (460 PPI)
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.7-inch OLED
  • 2778 x 1284 pixels (458 PPI)
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.1-inch OLED
  • 2532 x 1170 pixels (460 PPI)
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • 6.1-inch OLED
  • 2532 x 1170 pixels (460 PPI)
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • 4.7-inch IPS LCD
  • 1334 x 750 pixels (326 PPI)
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
SoC
  • Apple A17
  • Apple A16
  • Apple A15 (5 nm)
Memory
  • 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB
  • 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB
  • 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB
  • 64, 128, and 256 GB
OS
  • iOS 17
  • iOS 16
  • iOS 15
  • iOS 15
Camera
  • Main: 48 MP | f/1.78 | 24 mm | sensor-shift OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP | f/2.2 | 13 mm | Macro
  • 5x telephoto: 12 MP | f/2.8 | 120 mm | sensor-shift OIS
  • Main: 48 MP | f/1.78 | 24 mm | sensor-shift OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP | f/2.2 | 13 mm | Macro
  • 3x telephoto: 12 MP | f/2.8 | 77 mm | sensor-shift OIS
  • Main: 48 MP | f/1.6 | sensor-shift OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP | f/2.4 | 13 mm
  • -
  • Main: 12 MP | f/1.5 | 24 mm | Sensor-Shift OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP | f/2.4
  • -
  • Main: 12 MP | f/1.8 | 24 mm | Sensor-Shift OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 12 MP | f/2.4
  • -
  • Main: 12 MP | f/1.8 | 24 mm
  • -
  • -
Selfie Camera
  • 12 MP | f/1.9 | autofocus
  • 12 MP | f/2.2
  • 7 MP | f/2.2
Charging
  • Wired: 20 W
  • MagSafe: 15 W
  • Qi wireless: 7.5 W
  • Wired: 20 W
  • Qi wireless: 7.5 W
Connectivity
  • eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB | Satellite
  • eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB | Satellite
  • eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB
  • eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC | UWB
  • eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC
IP Certification
  • IP68, Ceramic Shield, titanium frame
  • IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame
  • IP67, aluminum frame
Dimensions and weight
  • 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm | 221 g
  • 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm | 187 g
  • 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm | 201 g
  • 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm | 171 g
  • 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 mm | 203 g
  • 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm | 172 g
  • 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm | 174 g
  • 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm | 144 g
Offers*

Do you have other tips that we forgot about in this guide? Share your strategies on how to get an iPhone at the best prices in the comments below!

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
