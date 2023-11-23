The Ultimate Samsung Fan's Guide to Black Friday 2023

Sam...sung. S-A-M-S-U-N-G. For you, is Samsung more than just a brand? Is it a magical word that sends you into raptures of ecstasy? Is Samsung a mantra, an idea, a philosophy of life? If you think so, these Black Friday offers on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and you make the perfect match.

Samsung holds the title of the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. It is currently the manufacturer with the largest user base. However, I have the impression that the Samsung "community" is among the least vocal (I'm also looking at you, Sony), although this is purely anecdotal from my perspective. Interestingly, Samsung has one of the most complete product catalogs and ecosystems, after Apple, of course (and Xiaomi, even if the latter lacks a coherent strategy for their products).

If you think you are the ultimate Samsung fanboy, fangirl, or fanpeople, your work is cut out for you, especially during Black Friday 2023. Rather than a simple yet comprehensive list, I'm going to offer you a wide selection of price reductions on Samsung products that make financial sense. I'm looking at it from the Samsung ecosystem.

At the heart of any ecosystem is a Galaxy smartphone. This smartphone serves as an interface for a host of related products. Wearables like Galaxy Watch smartwatches and Galaxy Buds wireless earphones can complement your peripherals' collection. Ultimately, what would a Samsung ecosystem be without an Android Galaxy Tab tablet, especially with the excellent DeX mode that comes with it?

What Black Friday 2023 offers are there on the official Samsung store?

Like Apple, Samsung hasn't really gone all out when it comes to Black Friday 2023. On its official store, the South Korean manufacturer is content to offer similar deals that are often associated with one of its new product launches.

Basically, you get a free storage upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, where a 512 GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 is sold for the same price as the 256 GB version. Unfortunately, Samsung did not throw in any free accessories, but additional discounts if you decide to purchase a Buds 2 Pro or a Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung's phones on sale during Black Friday 2023

Several Samsung smartphones are discounted for Black Friday 2023. / © d1sk / Adobe Stock. NextPit

Black Friday hasn't officially begun yet, but there are already some interesting price cuts on recent high-end Samsung smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) can now be picked up in a bundle, where you can save up to $1,170. This includes a $180 discount for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and a $190 discount for the Galaxy Watch 6. For those who want to trade in their devices, you can get up to $800 instant trade-in credit, now how about that?

Samsung's latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review), is available with a free memory upgrade as mentioned earlier. You get 512 GB of storage space instead of 256 GB, in addition to other purchase-with-purchase deals.

Some of these purchase-with-purchase deals include a 50% discount off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (review). The latest flagship model of this Samsung watch normally costs $399 a pop.

Do you prefer foldable, clamshell smartphones? You know you're right when you view then as the future of foldables. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) is a wee bit cheaper at $919 a pop for the 512 GB version on Amazon. you can pick up the 256 GB version of Samsung's clamshell foldable for $799.99, which is a $200 discount off the MSRP.

There's more to life than just flagship smartphones, you know. For more budget-friendly alternatives, you can opt for a Galaxy A53 5G (review) at $390 instead of $449.99.

Samsung's watches and headphones on sale during Black Friday 2023

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is already on sale during Black Friday 2023. / © nextpit

You're not going to connect AirPods or a Pixel Watch 2 to your spanking new Samsung smartphone, are you? Nay, I forbid you!

Instead, you should opt for a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review). For Black Friday 2023, they're selling for $159.99 euros instead of $229.99, which translates to a $70 discount. With this, you get active noise reduction and even 360° audio. The only major shortcoming we found in our review was the functions remain exclusive to Samsung smartphones. That's just as well, because you also bought a Samsung smartphone on Black Friday, didn't you? Didn't you?

You can even opt for a slightly more premium version, with a special charging case that doubles up as a key ring, and whose design is inspired by a Galaxy Z Flip. If you were to lose your keys that way, you'll not only have to pay a locksmith to open your door, but also buy a new pair of headphones for a couple of Benjamins.

Should you not have any budget for a locksmith, the Galaxy Buds FE (review) at $69.99 instead of $99.99 is a suitable alternative.

If you prefer to read all your notifications on a tiny screen by squinting your eyes, a Galaxy Watch is a must. Just in time, too! One of the latest flagship models is on special offer for Black Friday 2023.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (review) for $229.99 instead of $329.98 for the 40 mm Bluetooth version. The 4G cellular version will retail for $269.99 instead of $379.98.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review) is also discounted for Black Friday, carrying a price tag of $407.98 instead of $499.99 for the 45 mm LTE model.

For those on an extremely tight budget, you can also snag the Galaxy Watch 4 in 4G 40 mm version for $129 instead of $199.99, amounting to a $70 discount.

Samsung's tablets on offer during Black Friday 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale at Samsung for Black Friday with a free Amazon gift card. / © nextpit

So far, the Black Friday 2023 offers on Samsung Galaxy Tabs are pretty disappointing and I'll update this article on Black Friday itself. The only viable option I can share with you comes from the official Samsung shop.

The excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ benefits from a free Amazon gift card which you can use to buy other stuff.

More affordable versions of Samsung's latest tablets are also on offer for Black Friday 2023. You can buy the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (review) at a discounted price from the Samsung store. There are also offers for the Tab S9/S9+.

That's all for now when it comes to Samsung's best offers during Black Friday 2023. I'll update this article for Black Friday 2023 this Friday for the latest information. What do you think of these initial price cuts on Samsung smartphones, tablets, and wearables?