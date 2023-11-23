Black Friday 2023 deals

Which Smartphone to Buy During Black Friday 2023?

Best Smartphones Under 1000 Euros EU
Black Friday and tech rhyme with smartphones. Okay, it doesn't rhyme at all. But I'm not a poet, I'm a tech "journalist". And for Black Friday 2023, my pitiful existence has one and only one purpose: To select for you the best price reductions and other promos on Samsung, Xiaomi, or Google smartphones.

Rest assured, we will also have a Black Friday selection especially for the "Green bubble crowd", with great deals on iPhones. Here, I'll be concentrating on Android smartphones. And I'm going to try to inject a little journalism into this selection, rather than just spamming a bunch of disorganized links.

So for this Black Friday 2023, we'll start with the best price reductions across all brands and categories. I'll then bring you a selection of offers on flagships only. And will finish with a list of the cheapest smartphones possible during Black Friday 2023.

Contents:

The Best Black Friday Deals at nextpit
2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday buying guide
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Deals at Amazon
Top Samsung Smartphones: Black Friday Picks
Best OnePlus deals on earbuds and smartphones
ESR Black Friday Deals: Chargers, Cases & More!
Black Friday Sale: Huge Discounts on Apple Devices

The best smartphone discounts on Black Friday 2023

Here, I'm going to list the best deals with the biggest price cuts on Android smartphones during Black Friday 2023. It doesn't matter which brand, it doesn't matter which price range. What counts is the amount of savings you can make and the quality of the smartphone concerned.

Samsung, Xiaomi, Google flagships that have dropped in price during Black Friday 2023

This section is dedicated solely to high-end smartphones. Their prices, excluding special offers, are around or over $1000. If you want a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or a Google Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than usual, you'll find it here. I'll also be selecting "old" flagships that are more likely to benefit from price reductions during Black Friday.

Cheap Android smartphones even cheaper during Black Friday 2023

Want to pay as little as possible for your new smartphone during Black Friday? I'm going to list below some mid-range and entry-level models that are even more affordable than when they were launched, thanks to Black Friday 2023 discounts. Expect smartphones for less than $500.

What do you think of this selection of the best Android smartphones to buy during Black Friday 2023? Are you planning to buy a smartphone during Black Friday? Are you planning to take advantage of Black Friday to treat a loved one to a new smartphone?

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
