Nothing Phone (2) is 20% Off Today, But You Need to Hurry!

Nothing's popular transparent Phone (2) is now at its cheapest price of $559 as part of the Black Friday sale on Amazon, which is the lowest listing we've seen across major retailers. The new record-low price saves you $140 or a whopping 20 percent cut from its typical listing of $699.

With this option, you are getting the variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Plus, this is for the Dark Grey of the high-end smartphone. If you prefer the white colorway, it's slightly pricier at $599, but still with a solid $100 reduction.

Why you won't go wrong buying the Nothing Phone (2) at the current rate

The 2nd gen Nothing Phone (review) is an ultimate refinement of the original transparent Phone. Particularly, you get the Glyph interface on a transparent rear shell, which is a unique lighting system that you can sync with apps such as timers to make them useful and practical.

Other than this flashy lighting feature, the Phone (2) has a larger and better OLED screen than its predecessor and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. We also find the aluminum chassis to be robust and sleek, and this is complemented by an IP54 certification for protection from water splashes and dust.

Nothing Phone (2) display highlighted
The screen of the Nothing Phone (2) has a maximum brightness of 1600 nits. / © nextpit

Managing the photography department is the more than decent dual camera setup at the rear. While these sensors are not the best in their class, they still shoot photos with pleasing colors and a good level of detail. Meanwhile, taking the selfies is a high-res 32 MP snapper that is reliable for video calls.

Nothing's Phone (2) is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which noticeably handles all demanding tasks without stuttering. With a large 4700 mAh battery capacity and together with an efficient processor, the device delivers a great battery life. Charging the Phone (2) is also more versatile as it gets fast wired charging and wireless charging.

The deal is only good until supplies last, so it's likely this price will be gone for today. Hence, if you're serious about securing the savings, you might want to check it right now.

