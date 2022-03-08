Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Quick Volume Control ($0.99) : Quickly adjust the volume of your device via the taskbar. It also offers quick toggling of alarms, notifications, and calls through accessible buttons.

: Quickly adjust the volume of your device via the taskbar. It also offers quick toggling of alarms, notifications, and calls through accessible buttons. Manual Camera ($4.99) : A pro camera app that allows you to take full control of your camera and adjust exposure, ISO, WB, and more.

: A pro camera app that allows you to take full control of your camera and adjust exposure, ISO, WB, and more. Edge Side Bar ($0.99) : Quickly assign your most-used apps in a sidebar to access them. You can customize the side of the bar as well as the number of columns.

: Quickly assign your most-used apps in a sidebar to access them. You can customize the side of the bar as well as the number of columns. QR & Barcode Scanner ($2.99) : A simple QR barcode scanner that can save the scanned QR codes locally. It also allows for the quick creation of QR codes to store and share information like contacts, WiFi passwords, and texts.

: A simple QR barcode scanner that can save the scanned QR codes locally. It also allows for the quick creation of QR codes to store and share information like contacts, WiFi passwords, and texts. MDScan ($4.99): A premium document scanning app that features automatic edge detection, sets document dimensions, and exports to either PDF or JPGs.

A premium document scanning app that features automatic edge detection, sets document dimensions, and exports to either PDF or JPGs. Shout Screen ($0.99): Turn text in your phone large in order to communicate when verbal means are unavailable like loud parties or construction areas. You can select between many different fonts, save your "announcements" and freely rotate the text on your screen.

Free Android games

Stone of souls HD ($0.99) : Enter a castle that is packed with monsters in this hardcore horror RPG. Your quest is to find the Stone of Souls and defeat the evil necromancer.

: Enter a castle that is packed with monsters in this hardcore horror RPG. Your quest is to find the Stone of Souls and defeat the evil necromancer. Demon Warrior Premium ($0.99) : Engage in ferocious battles by guiding your Demon Warrior through the carnage of side-scrolling hack and slash action.

: Engage in ferocious battles by guiding your Demon Warrior through the carnage of side-scrolling hack and slash action. Klocki ($0.99) : A minimalist puzzler where you can kick off and relax by rotating cubes to connect the lines and complete the level.

: A minimalist puzzler where you can kick off and relax by rotating cubes to connect the lines and complete the level. ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP ($0.99) : A fun idle game with tons of content that allows you to progress fast. You can collect pets, accessories, and costumes for your hero to clear dungeons.

: A fun idle game with tons of content that allows you to progress fast. You can collect pets, accessories, and costumes for your hero to clear dungeons. Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege ($0.99): Build your defenses and defeat the invading forces in this WW2-themed tower defense game that features 40 maps and over 20 units from the greatest war humanity has ever seen.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Electronics Circuit Calculator ($4.99) : A very useful tool for anyone who messes with circuits and schematics. This calculator allows you to create your own circuits and solve over 20 different variable calculations and conversions.

: A very useful tool for anyone who messes with circuits and schematics. This calculator allows you to create your own circuits and solve over 20 different variable calculations and conversions. Salaty — Modern Islamic App ($2.99) : Keep track of your prayer times and adjust them quickly for different time zones. The app also offers a widget so that you can view your schedule from your homepage.

: Keep track of your prayer times and adjust them quickly for different time zones. The app also offers a widget so that you can view your schedule from your homepage. SW Point of Sale ($0.99) : A useful sale system for small enterprises, SW Point of Sale allows you to quickly create inventory listings with all the necessary information, add discounts, calculate taxes and keep track of stock, all from an iPhone or iPad.

: A useful sale system for small enterprises, SW Point of Sale allows you to quickly create inventory listings with all the necessary information, add discounts, calculate taxes and keep track of stock, all from an iPhone or iPad. Forvo Pronunciation ($2.99) : A pronunciation database app that allows you to practice your speaking skills in over 400 languages. It includes a record of over 7 million different pronunciations with accents.

: A pronunciation database app that allows you to practice your speaking skills in over 400 languages. It includes a record of over 7 million different pronunciations with accents. Videdit ($0.99) : A simple yet extensive video editor that allows you to customize your videos. You can trim, crop, magnify, rotate and reverse your content and much more.

: A simple yet extensive video editor that allows you to customize your videos. You can trim, crop, magnify, rotate and reverse your content and much more. Super ToDo's ($4.99) : A great to-do app that allows you to sync with your iCloud and create lists for all your tasks, set reminders, add photos and locations as well as assign colors for some color coordination.

: A great to-do app that allows you to sync with your iCloud and create lists for all your tasks, set reminders, add photos and locations as well as assign colors for some color coordination. Watermark - Add Logo & Crop ($0.99) : Conveniently add watermarks to your photos and spread your digital signature. You add logos, copyrights, and more either to a single or batch of photos.

Free iOS games

13's ($0.99) : A fun puzzle game to spend your free time with, in 13's you have to combine the tiles to create rows or columns that add up to 13.

: A fun puzzle game to spend your free time with, in 13's you have to combine the tiles to create rows or columns that add up to 13. Crush These Ants ($0.99) : Crush those nasty bugs! Tap your screen and hunt for the black ants but be careful, you need to avoid the red ones!

: Crush those nasty bugs! Tap your screen and hunt for the black ants but be careful, you need to avoid the red ones! Adventures of Moses ($6.99) : A visual novel game with interactive elements that allow kids to explore the story of Moses.

: A visual novel game with interactive elements that allow kids to explore the story of Moses. GTAGuessr ($0.99) : A game that will test your GTA V map knowledge skills and allow you to see about 1030 locations! You basically need to identify the location where the pictures were taken and place them on a map.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.