Xiaomi 12 vs Galaxy S22: 2022 flagship phones compared

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is already on sale, with another two models to follow in a few days' time. We also know about Xiaomi's flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro , already. The Xiaomi 12 series should also be unveiled for Europe in a few days. Therefore, we let the smartphones from these two mobile giants compete against each other today.

After the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22+ and the base model Galaxy S22 will finally hit the market this month. Xiaomi already presented its 2022 flagships in December last year. For March 15, we now keep our fingers crossed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 will be unveiled for the European market.

Many of you will surely wonder which top smartphone you should choose this spring. We want to make the decision easier for you and compare these six models with each other. As always, we begin with our table that contains the most important technical data.

Samsung: Flagships Xiaomi: Flagships Product Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12X Image Technical Specifications 6.8 inch, Dynamic AMOLED

3088x1440 pixels

Exynos 2200 (Europe)

128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB ROM

8 / 12 GB RAM

Quad camera

Main camera: 108 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP

Telephoto camera 1: 10 MP

Telephoto camera 2: 10 MP

5,000 mAh, 45 W (15 W wireless)

February 2022





















6.6 inch, Dynamic AMOLED

2400x1080 pixels

Exynos 2200 (Europe)

128 / 256 GB ROM

8 GB RAM

Triple camera

Main camera: 50 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP

Telephoto camera: 10 MP

4,500 mAh, 45 W (15 W wireless)

February 2022



















6.1 inch, Dynamic AMOLED

2400x1080 pixels

Exynos 2200 (Europe)

128 / 256 GB ROM

8 GB RAM

Triple camera

Main camera: 50 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP

Telephoto camera: 10 MP

3,700 mAh, 25 W (15 W wireless)

February 2022



















6.73 inch, Curved AMOLED

3200x1440 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

128 / 256 GB ROM

8 / 12 GB RAM

Triple camera

Main camera: 50 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 50 MP

Telephoto camera: 50 MP

4,600 mAh, 120 W (50 W wireless)

December 2021



















6.28 inch, Curved AMOLED

2400x1080 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

128 / 256 GB ROM

8 / 12 GB RAM

Triple camera

Main camera: 50 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 13 MP

Macro camera: 5 MP

4,500 mAh, 67 W

December 2021



















6.28 inch, Curved AMOLED

2400x1080 pixels

Snapdragon 870 5G

128 / 256 GB ROM

8 / 12 GB RAM

Triple camera

Main camera: 50 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 13 MP

Macro camera: 5 MP

4,500 mAh, 67 W

December 2021



















Pros Full range of hardware

Comes bundled with S Pen

Great workmanship and materials

One UI 4.0 is fun Finally, faster Quick-Charging in the Plus model

Finally, "real" telephoto cameras

Samsung builds the best displays

Smaller and easier to handle Finally, "real" telephoto cameras

Samsung builds the best displays

Smaller and easier to handle – – – Cons Boring design

Very little real innovation Few significant improvements

No expandable memory

SoC advantages remain to be seen Few significant improvements

Very small capacity battery in the base model, plus 25-watt charging only

No expandable memory

SoC advantages remain to be seen – – – Ratings Not yet rated Read hands-on Not yet rated Read hands-on Not yet rated Read hands-on Not yet rated Not yet rated Not yet rated Check offer* Buy now Buy now Buy now Coming soon Coming soon Coming soon

Yes, you are right: This comparison might still be a bit lame. After all, we still hope for a Xiaomi 12 Ultra at the very least! That would then be the true flagship model from the Chinese brand and thus, a worthy opponent for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We also do not yet know whether the Xiaomi 12X will be released globally. For now, however, the six models compared above are the ones that we will focus on and make do with.

Jump to:

Display and design

Six great smartphones, six times AMOLED, six times the 120 Hertz refresh rate. You can't go far wrong with these specifications. The two top devices, the S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro, happen to be the largest in the individual lineups with 6.8 and 6.73-inch screen sizes, respectively. Another common feature is the 1440p resolution, while the other four devices have to make do with a FHD+ resolution.

This is the Xiaomi 12 in all of its colorful splendor / © Xiaomi

All smartphones compared here are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Xiaomi has the edge in terms of touch sampling rates (480 Hz vs 240 Hz), but Samsung has the edge in display brightness: With a level that cranks all the way up to 1,750 nits, the display's brightness is only just below that of an exploding sun - at least until the next Galaxy S model.

There is a big design difference between the two flagship series: All Samsung models are IP68-certified, whereas Xiaomi makes do without the certification. A look at the backs reveals further additional design differences: Xiaomi relies on protruding islands for the camera system, while Samsung integrates the camera arrays into the casing of the S22 and S22+.

This is how classy the S22 lineup presents itself / © Samsung

The S22 Ultra is a specially designed chassis apart from its siblings. You can see that in the more angular "Note" design, where the cameras have been fitted into the case. Last but not least, there is also a slot to accommodate the S Pen.

Performance and connectivity

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Qualcomm's top SoC and hence, it is found among the numerous flagships of 2022. This applies to both the Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro, while the Snapdragon 870 chugs along with the Xiaomi 12X. Samsung also relies on the Qualcomm SoC, but not in Europe. Instead, the Exynos 2200 is used in all three models.

Reviews will have to show how powerful the Exynos actually is in the end, but we currently assume that the performance is below that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1's benchmarks. However, you do not have to worry about performance problems with any of these six devices.

RAM remains anywhere between 8 and 12 GB for all half dozen devices, which is again a common feature between Xiaomi and Samsung. The same applies to the non-expandable storage, which means you are stuck with either 128 or 256 GB in all six models right out of the box. Only the S22 Ultra offers the option of 512 GB or even 1 TB. Apart from that, none of the devices shows any weakness in terms of connectivity. They all boast 5G network connectivity, offer NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 connections.

Cameras

The camera section is usually the one that is written about the most in a detailed review - but it will be the least in this comparison of the specifications. The specifications are at best indications that let us conclude about the camera quality. Thus, we will have to review the cameras first to obtain any reliable information.

The camera island clearly stands out in the Xiaomi devices and offers three camera sensors each. / © Xiaomi

But let's take a look at the specifications on paper: The main sensors are (almost) identical in all three Xiaomis. You get 50 megapixels with f/1.9 aperture and OIS there. The difference? The Pro uses Sony's IMX707, while the other two use the more familiar Sony IMX766. The ultra-wide-angle camera and the telephoto camera in the Pro model also offer 50 MP. On the other hand, it drops on the Xiaomi 12 and 12X: There is a combination of 13 MP ultra-wide and 5 MP macro shooters installed there.

Samsung takes a slightly different approach: All three models now come with a real telephoto lens. The S22 and S22+ share the camera system. The triple cam also consists of a 50 MP shooter, in this case with an f/1.8 aperture. In addition, there is an ultra-wide-angle sensor with 12 megapixels and the aforementioned 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The latter is optically image-stabilized like the main camera.

The S22 Ultra does without a camera island. / © NextPit

The Ultra offers four sensors, with the array led by a 108 MP camera. It continues with 12 MP at the ultra-wide-angle and two telephoto lenses, each at 10 MP. There is the identical 3x zoom as on the other two S22 models, but with the addition of 10x optical zoom in the second telephoto camera.

Software

There is actually still a bit of excitement in this category. Samsung relies on Android 12, on which its own OneUI is based. Xiaomi equips the 12-line with the MIUI 13 skin. It was initially disappointing that it was based on Android 11. However, Xiaomi has been rolling out MIUI 13 based on Android 12 for the past few days now. Therefore, it is possible that MIUI 13 will be paired with Android 12 when the Xiaomi 12 models are revealed.

While we are on the topic of MIUI, be sure to read Zois' commentary on the dark mode dilemma on Xiaomi smartphones

Samsung still has a very fat software ace up its sleeve with its update policy. Namely, important models like the Galaxy S22 series will receive four major Android updates and five years of support for security patches. Samsung thus outstrips Xiaomi by one year each.