Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do twice a week, NextPit prepared a list of mobile apps and games for Android and iOS that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals, since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Document Scanner ( $2.99 ) : A document scanner app that can create PDF versions of your documents and help you digitize and declutter your physical files.

GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair ( $0.99 ) : This app allows you to quickly apply crosshairs and change your settings in various shooters like PUBG. You can control the color, the shape of the crosshair, and its position on the screen.

Photo Motion ( $2.99 ) : Quickly add animation to your pictures to create cool effects! The app is good for creating moving backgrounds for your device.

CarBux ( $1.99 ): A useful car lease calculator that tells you if you should consider buying new or used cars. It will calculate your monthly expenses for the car and provide you with useful insights about your available choices.

Free Android games

My City: Love Story ($2 .99 ) : Live a second life in the city! In this children's game, you get to create a social life for your character. You need to dress for the night out, explore the 8 locations and even move your characters from the other games of the franchise!

Neon Valley ($1 .00 ) : Experience the true beauty of your phone's display with Neon Valley. In this game, you simply stroll around different levels and relax. It features bright neon colors in a black background that will look stunning on AMOLED displays.

Spaxe ($ 1.00 ) : Another game by the creators of Neon Valley, Spaxe is a procedurally generated space shooter that has you endlessly battling against enemy starships!

Live or Die ($ 0.99 ) : Survive the Zombie apocalypse in this classic open-world zombie game. You have to build your base, look for resources and learn what caused the apocalypse!

Rogue Hearts ($ 0.99 ): A challenging roguelike game with dungeon crawl features. Take your heroes into a dangerous adventure inside dungeons and figure out how to survive the waves of monsters, traps, and bosses that lurk in the darkness.

Monster Killer Pro ( $0.99 ): Purge monsters in this top-down shooter. Monster Killer Pro reminds a lot of Diablo and Van Hellsing and has you diving into the action, guns blazing, against hordes of evil creatures.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Longman Dictionary of English ($ 29.99 ): A modern, full-featured dictionary to expand your English vocabulary and skills, with over 230,000 words, phrases and their meanings. You also get the ability to have a search history and to bookmark your favorite listings to return to them when you need to.

Pocket Heart ($ 0.99 ): Explore the human heart in this cardiology app that will help you solidify your knowledge with 3D navigation quizzes and tests. It is also completely offline!

Essential Oils - Young Living ($ 6.99 ): Whether you are academically curious or you enjoy the use of essential oils, then this app has all the information you need. Essential Oils acts as a reference guide with up-to-date lists of all the available solutions.

Epica 2 Pro ($0 .99 ): Apply cool effects to your pictures, from magic effects to crazy hairstyles. With Epica 2 you will be able to get a giggle out of every chat. Additionally, if you are feeling uninspired the app also offers outlines to help you strike the best pose.

Unit Converter Pro HD. ($ 0.99 ): Calculate over 700 unit conversions on the fly with this universal calculator. It features a simple UI, dark mode, and over 30 categories of measurements.

Dice Bag - 3D dice ($ 0.99 ): Dice Bag will help you roll all kinds of dice and calculate their results in a fully 3D environment! Now you can join any DnD session without the fear of forgetting your dice!

Free iOS games

CyberAge ($ 4.99 ): Get a glimpse of the future in CyberAge, an Open world game with a heavy cyberpunk feel. In this game, you explore Iceberg City and unlock new upgrades for Max, the metahuman protagonist.

Sphaze ($ 0.99 ): Sphaze is an intuitive puzzle game where you need to find your way out of the labyrinths. The game offers beautiful 3D graphics and nice music to help you relax.

Dream A Little Dream ($ 3.99 ): Explore a beautiful pixel world in this cute retro-style game. You have to traverse among the clouds as a cat that perhaps fell asleep a bit too deeply and dreams of a little dream that you get to experience!

Night Stars ($ 4.99 ): A highly addictive block game where you get to clear out levels by matching the colors. It features three different difficulty levels with nine different block colors!

My City: Love Story ($ 2.99 ): This game is also available for iOS! Live a second life in the city! Control the life of 20 new characters and see their interactions! You need to dress for the night out, explore the 8 locations and even move them to other games of the franchise!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other exciting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your good deals in the comments.