Samsung Galaxy A: Should You Buy it Now? Check out the Price Drops
Samsung's best-selling smartphone line, the Galaxy A family covers a wide range of price points, from the affordable $100 segment up to the premium mid-range line. With that comes not only all sorts of price points but also deep discounts months after the release date. To help you buy a Samsung Galaxy A phone at the best price nextpit lists the best deals for the main models such as the Galaxy A55, A54, A25, A15, A14, and others.
Galaxy price drop: Is it the right time to buy the Samsung A14, A15, A25, A35, or A54?
We checked the price drops on these four models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Galaxy A54, A35, A25, and A15. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.
Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy A phones usually happen a few months after the release of the devices, But since not all models are updated at the same time, each Galaxy mid-ranger has its price drop at different times of the year.
Galaxy A54 price drops
Announced in March 2023, the Galaxy A54 reached store shelves at the beginning of April, with an MSRP of $449.99. A little before the global launch of the A55 successor (and its A35 sidekick), Samsung lowered the MSRP to $399, with some online retailers pricing the mid-ranger even lower.
Galaxy A35
With signs that the A55 won't be sold in the US, the Galaxy A35 will apparently hold the spot as the highest-end Galaxy A model for 2024. Truth be told, the differences between the A35 and the A55 are probably not worth the extra $100 the more expensive model costs in Europe, and there is still plenty to like in the Galaxy A35.
The Galaxy A35 offers more than enough performance for daily tasks and has no problem running most current games. It looks exactly like the more premium Galaxy A55, is both dust and water-proof, offers a decent set of cameras, and is backed by the best software update policy in the price range, with five years of security updates.
Galaxy A25 price drops
After the rather late and low-profile launch of the Galaxy A23 model, Samsung did a proper announcement for its basic smartphone. Better still, the A25 will be supported with security updates for five years, offering a better update policy than most flagships from rival companies.
When it comes to performance, the A25 is powered by a familiar chip, the same Exynos 1280 originally used on the Galaxy A53 from 2022. Despite its age, the Samsung processor is still capable enough for the price range, with a decent energy efficiency, all for the same $299 MSRP as the previous Galaxy A23.
Galaxy A15 price drops
Launched with the A25 big brother, the Galaxy A15 follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy A14 5G which impressed Camila Rinaldi in her review. A modest bump in storage options is the main hardware change compared to its predecessor. However, two changes can prove useful in the long run.
The Galaxy A15 replaces the rather useless 2 MP depth camera with a proper ultra-wide angle lens—albeit at a lowish 5 MP—, and Samsung promises the same five years of security updates for the A15 as its more expensive models.
Galaxy A14 5G price drops
The Galaxy A14 brought 5G to an even lower price point in 2023. With an MSRP of $199.99, the entry-level phone arrived at shelves $50 cheaper than its predecessor, which seems to be discontinued.
How does nextpit track smartphone price drops?
Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.
For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.
When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.
Article updated in April 2024 with the Galaxy A35 launch in the US.
Samsung is offering a $150 trade in discount for the A35 for a qualifying phone such as the A32 5G