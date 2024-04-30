Samsung's best-selling smartphone line, the Galaxy A family covers a wide range of price points, from the affordable $100 segment up to the premium mid-range line. With that comes not only all sorts of price points but also deep discounts months after the release date. To help you buy a Samsung Galaxy A phone at the best price nextpit lists the best deals for the main models such as the Galaxy A55, A54, A25, A15, A14, and others.

Galaxy price drop: Is it the right time to buy the Samsung A14, A15, A25, A35, or A54?

We checked the price drops on these four models via several online price comparison sites. Please note that this is not a change in the recommended or "official" price, but rather the street prices of the Galaxy A54, A35, A25, and A15. nextpit will update this list as more models are released, or the existing phones are replaced.

Price reductions for the Samsung Galaxy A phones usually happen a few months after the release of the devices, But since not all models are updated at the same time, each Galaxy mid-ranger has its price drop at different times of the year.

Galaxy A54 price drops

Announced in March 2023, the Galaxy A54 reached store shelves at the beginning of April, with an MSRP of $449.99. A little before the global launch of the A55 successor (and its A35 sidekick), Samsung lowered the MSRP to $399, with some online retailers pricing the mid-ranger even lower.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A54

Galaxy A35

The display is definitely the highlight of the Galaxy A35. / © nextpit

With signs that the A55 won't be sold in the US, the Galaxy A35 will apparently hold the spot as the highest-end Galaxy A model for 2024. Truth be told, the differences between the A35 and the A55 are probably not worth the extra $100 the more expensive model costs in Europe, and there is still plenty to like in the Galaxy A35.

The Galaxy A35 offers more than enough performance for daily tasks and has no problem running most current games. It looks exactly like the more premium Galaxy A55, is both dust and water-proof, offers a decent set of cameras, and is backed by the best software update policy in the price range, with five years of security updates.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A35

Galaxy A25 price drops

After the rather late and low-profile launch of the Galaxy A23 model, Samsung did a proper announcement for its basic smartphone. Better still, the A25 will be supported with security updates for five years, offering a better update policy than most flagships from rival companies.

When it comes to performance, the A25 is powered by a familiar chip, the same Exynos 1280 originally used on the Galaxy A53 from 2022. Despite its age, the Samsung processor is still capable enough for the price range, with a decent energy efficiency, all for the same $299 MSRP as the previous Galaxy A23.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A25

Galaxy A15 price drops

Launched with the A25 big brother, the Galaxy A15 follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy A14 5G which impressed Camila Rinaldi in her review. A modest bump in storage options is the main hardware change compared to its predecessor. However, two changes can prove useful in the long run.

The Galaxy A15 replaces the rather useless 2 MP depth camera with a proper ultra-wide angle lens—albeit at a lowish 5 MP—, and Samsung promises the same five years of security updates for the A15 as its more expensive models.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A14 5G price drops

The Galaxy A14 brought 5G to an even lower price point in 2023. With an MSRP of $199.99, the entry-level phone arrived at shelves $50 cheaper than its predecessor, which seems to be discontinued.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 Samsung Galaxy A35 Samsung Galaxy A25 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy A05s Image Review Galaxy A55 review Galaxy A35 review Not yet tested Galaxy A15 5G review Not yet tested Display 6.6-inch OLED

2340 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch OLED

2340 x 1080

120 Hz 6.5-inch OLED

1080 x 2340

120 Hz 6.5-inch OLED

1080 x 2340

90 Hz 6.7-inch LCD

1080 x 2400

90 Hz SoC Samsung Exynos 1480 Exynos 1380 Exynos 1280 Dimensity 6100+ Snapdragon 680 Memory 8 / 12 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 4 / 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 4 / 6 GB RAM

64 / 128 GB storage

microSD expansion OS One UI 6.1 over Android 14

4 Android upgrades

5 years of security updates One UI 6.1 over Android 14

4 Android upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 13 + One UI 5.1

4 system upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 13 + One UI 5.1

4 system upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 13 + One UI 5.1

Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Front-camera 32 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

15 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

15 W wired charging

Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC IP Certification IP67 IP67 ❌ ❌ ❌ Dimensions and weight 6.34 x 3.05 x 0.32 in, 7.51 oz

161,1 x 77,4 x 8,2 mm, 213g 6.37 x 3.07 x 0.32 in, 7.37 oz

161,7 x 78,0 x 8,2 mm, 209 g 6.34 x 3.01 x 0.33 in, 6.95 oz

161 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm, 197 g 6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 in, 7.05 oz

160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm, 200 g 6.61 x 3.06 x 0.35 in, 6.84 oz

168 x 77.8 x 8.8 mm, 194 g Offer*

How does nextpit track smartphone price drops?

Starting from the launch price of each smartphone when it was released, we started by listing chronologically the first notable price drop followed by the lowest price ever, then the last notable price drop, and finally the current price.

For our listings, we compared prices between Amazon, the official stores, BestBuy and Google Shopping.

Read also: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

When the price observed on the day of the publication of this article and each update is lower than the "official" or recommended price by the manufacturer, we recommend you buy the smartphone via an affiliate link. If the current price is lower than the last price drop or even the lowest price ever, we will also recommend you buy the smartphone. Note that this data is manually extracted from the price histories of several online price comparison sites.

Other price trackers:

Are there any particular smartphones you'd like us to keep an eye on for price drops? Tell us all about it in the comments.

Article updated in April 2024 with the Galaxy A35 launch in the US.