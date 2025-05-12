The sale for the latest Apple MacBook Air with the M4 chip is still ongoing. So, if you missed it previously, there's good news as major retailers like Amazon are still offering the Apple laptop at its best price of $849, down from $999.

This offer applies to the 13-inch model of the Apple M4 MacBook Air with 128 GB of storage, available in Blue, Silver, or Starlight.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M4 13

Who is the Apple M4 MacBook Air For?

The MacBook Air with M4 (review) arrived in March, with Apple giving the new model a faster processor and several significant enhancements. The device is aimed at users who want comparable power to a MacBook Pro but in a lighter package that's easy to carry in a backpack or during normal transport. Furthermore, it retains the solid build quality and fantastic Liquid Retina display.

The M4 chip in the new MacBook Air offers a modest uplift from the M3 or M2 chips, but it's a significant upgrade compared to older chipsets or Intel-based MacBooks. The chip features two additional efficiency processor cores, resulting in a 10-core CPU. It also has an enhanced 8-core GPU and Neural Engine for better graphics performance and faster AI task processing, respectively.

Apple's M4 MacBook Air has two USB Thunderbolt 4.0 ports and support connecting up to two external monitors without closing the lid. / © nextpit

In addition, Apple has added support for connecting two external monitors, or one with up to 6K resolution, without closing the laptop's lid. This is a significant productivity upgrade for users who rely on multiple displays. There's also a new, larger 12 MP sensor in the webcam, which now supports Center Stage for automatic framing during calls or presentations.

The M4 MacBook Air boasts a solid battery life, lasting up to 18 hours according to Apple's rating. This can translate to more than a full day or even two days of use with mixed workloads, and charging is conveniently done through the MagSafe port.

Are you looking to buy a MacBook? Is the new MacBook Air with M4 a compelling option now that it's more affordable? We'd like to hear your plans in the comments.