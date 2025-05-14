Android 16 's timeline is progressing smoothly and as planned. Following the wrap-up of the beta program last month, Google is now set to announce when the stable version will arrive for the public. The release date is now narrowed further, confirmed by the company itself, suggesting the wait might not be long.

Android 16 Release Date for Pixel and Samsung Narrowed Down

Based on Google's accelerated timeline, the Android 16 update is expected to arrive in May or June, following the final beta shipped to testers in April.

In the latest Android Show, a precursor to the upcoming I/O 2025 set for May 20th, Google's head of Pixel and Android UI development stated that the stable Android 16 update will launch in June, next month. While the exact release date wasn't specified, speculation from last year pointed to June 3, 2025, approximately two weeks after the I/O 2025 developers conference.

Google is set to release two stable Android 16 updates in 2025. / © Google

This confirmation indicates the initial release is limited to Pixel smartphones and not directly to other OEMs. However, reports also suggest that the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for Android 16 will be released alongside the stable version. This implies that Android 16 should also see an accelerated release for most Android OEMs, including Samsung via One UI 8 and OnePlus.

Aligning with this, Google hinted that Android 16 will be available to Samsung and other brands by "summer" of this year. This timeframe spans from June to August. Given that it typically takes a couple of months or more for most OEMs to adopt the Android timeline, it wouldn't be surprising if Samsung's rollout extends into August.

Apart from the main Android 16 release, a sub-major update, Android 16.1, is also scheduled for later this year. More details about this update will likely emerge once Google begins its testing and beta period.

What's New in Android 16

Android 16 is shaping up to be a smaller update compared to Android 15, but it still includes numerous features and changes. One of the most notable additions with the next major Android update is a battery health management tool called "Battery Health" for Pixel devices. This feature will display the device's battery health, manufacturing date, and other relevant insights.

The update will also introduce enhanced camera controls, such as hybrid-exposure settings and precise color and tint adjustments for video recording. Another camera upgrade is support for APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec.

A more visually apparent change is "Live Updates," which will offer dynamic and animated notifications, similar to the Dynamic Island notifications on iPhones via iOS.

How excited are you for the Android 16 update? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments below.