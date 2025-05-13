Hot topics

Galaxy S25 Edge: How to Buy Samsung's Thinnest Phone and Save Money

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Colors
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung has expanded the Galaxy S25 series with the new Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest smartphone entry to date, incorporating flagship specifications. While shipping will commence later this month, you can now take advantage of pre-order savings. Here's where you can buy or order the new Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is another entry in the series, rather than a revival of the old Galaxy Edge brand. It's also the company's answer to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, Apple's rumored ultra-thin smartphone expected to launch later this year.

  • Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on

How Much Does the Galaxy S25 Edge Cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. Pricing starts at $1099 in the USA for the 256 GB onboard storage option, while the 512 GB option costs $1219.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and Receive Savings

Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 29th or May 30th, depending on the region. Those who pre-order can take advantage of discounts and savings. For example, Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering a free instant storage upgrade. Amazon also provides the option to bundle the phone with a $50 gift card for the same price as the phone-only pre-order and with up to $170 saving.

What's Unique in the Galaxy S25 Edge?

The Galaxy S25 Edge is already breaking records for its thinness, measuring just 5.8 mm (0.23 inches). This is significantly thinner than the Galaxy S25+ at 7.3 mm or the Galaxy S25 Ultra at 8.2 mm. It is currently unknown if it will surpass the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is speculated to have a thickness between 5.5 mm and 6 mm.

Apart from its dimensions, the Galaxy S25 Edge has also shed a considerable amount of weight, tipping the scales at 163 g (5.75 oz), almost an ounce lighter than the Galaxy S25+. Despite its thin profile, it retains the IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Two Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphones showing different home screens and apps.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (left) / © nextpit

Of course, Samsung hasn't skimped on other flagship features of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Plus, it's the first smartphone to use the new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, offering improved resistance to damage from accidental drops. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy and comes with a generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in the base configuration.

Due to its ultra-thin form factor, Samsung has reduced the battery size in the Galaxy S25 Edge to 3,900 mAh capacity. However, the company touts that optimized software and an efficient processor will still provide a full day of use between charges.

Another unique aspect is the lack of a dedicated telephoto sensor in the rear camera module. Instead, it ships with the 200 MP primary sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review), which should offer reliable 2x zoom capabilities. The primary shooter is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP front-facing camera.

Are you looking to order the Galaxy S25 Edge? We'd like to hear your plans in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing