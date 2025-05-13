Samsung has expanded the Galaxy S25 series with the new Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest smartphone entry to date, incorporating flagship specifications. While shipping will commence later this month, you can now take advantage of pre-order savings. Here's where you can buy or order the new Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is another entry in the series, rather than a revival of the old Galaxy Edge brand. It's also the company's answer to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, Apple's rumored ultra-thin smartphone expected to launch later this year.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on

How Much Does the Galaxy S25 Edge Cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. Pricing starts at $1099 in the USA for the 256 GB onboard storage option, while the 512 GB option costs $1219.

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and Receive Savings

Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 29th or May 30th, depending on the region. Those who pre-order can take advantage of discounts and savings. For example, Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering a free instant storage upgrade. Amazon also provides the option to bundle the phone with a $50 gift card for the same price as the phone-only pre-order and with up to $170 saving.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Save up to $170 (13%) off when you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in the USA.

What's Unique in the Galaxy S25 Edge?

The Galaxy S25 Edge is already breaking records for its thinness, measuring just 5.8 mm (0.23 inches). This is significantly thinner than the Galaxy S25+ at 7.3 mm or the Galaxy S25 Ultra at 8.2 mm. It is currently unknown if it will surpass the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is speculated to have a thickness between 5.5 mm and 6 mm.

Apart from its dimensions, the Galaxy S25 Edge has also shed a considerable amount of weight, tipping the scales at 163 g (5.75 oz), almost an ounce lighter than the Galaxy S25+. Despite its thin profile, it retains the IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (left) / © nextpit

Of course, Samsung hasn't skimped on other flagship features of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Plus, it's the first smartphone to use the new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, offering improved resistance to damage from accidental drops. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy and comes with a generous 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in the base configuration.

Due to its ultra-thin form factor, Samsung has reduced the battery size in the Galaxy S25 Edge to 3,900 mAh capacity. However, the company touts that optimized software and an efficient processor will still provide a full day of use between charges.

Another unique aspect is the lack of a dedicated telephoto sensor in the rear camera module. Instead, it ships with the 200 MP primary sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (review), which should offer reliable 2x zoom capabilities. The primary shooter is paired with a 12 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP front-facing camera.

Are you looking to order the Galaxy S25 Edge? We'd like to hear your plans in the comments.