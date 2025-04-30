Apart from their more powerful AI features, Samsung's flagship Galaxy smartphones offer customization of the side button to assign a digital assistant other than Bixby. For instance, users can set Gemini to quickly access the chatbot with just a long press. Samsung has now announced that this feature will expand to select mid-range Galaxy devices.

In a press release, Samsung stated that an upcoming update will enable select Galaxy A models to launch Gemini using the side button. This will allow users to replace Bixby and other AI or browser options when customizing the physical button's function.

This offers the advantage of quickly summoning Gemini by pressing and holding the key, even when the phone is locked. This is a more seamless experience compared to manually launching the app or using an on-screen gesture, similar to the functionality on Google's Pixel devices. Launching Gemini in this way opens the pop-up window interface, allowing users to ask questions or issue commands to the AI via voice or chat.

Which Galaxy A Models Will Get Gemini Integration with the Side Key?

Samsung has indicated that the update will first arrive in May for the new Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 (review), which already run on One UI 7 out of the box.

Older Galaxy A models, including the Galaxy A55, A54, A35, A34, A25, and A24, will require the One UI 7 update to receive this feature. Based on the current rollout timeline, these latter mid-range devices are likely to get the functionality when One UI 7 becomes available to them, potentially in June for most of these models.

Samsung's Galaxy A36 features a new camera module on the back as opposed to the floating lens in the Galaxy A35. / © nextpit

However, it remains unclear whether the Android 15-based One UI 7 update will immediately include the side button customization feature or if it will arrive with a subsequent, separate update.

The arrival of this Gemini integration to non-flagship Samsung devices is not surprising, especially after Google and Samsung partnered to make Gemini the default AI assistant on the Galaxy S25. This allows users to tap into the more powerful and capable Gemini models as opposed to Bixby, which is progressing at a slower pace.

What are your thoughts on Samsung adding this flagship feature to the Galaxy A series models? Do you think this will be a useful feature? Let us know in the comments.