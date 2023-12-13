Samsung Galaxy A15 and A25 Priced: Faster Specs, Better for Gaming?

Following the non-stop leaks of Samsung's Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25, the company instead made the budget smartphones official, at least beginning in Vietnam. The Galaxy A15 consists of 4G and 5G models while the Galaxy A25 comes in a lone 5G variant. All three devices also bring substantial hardware upgrades and design iterations from their predecessors.

AMOLED arrives on the Samsung Galaxy A15

First of all, the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A15 5G ditched the IPS LCD in favor of a crisper and brighter AMOLED screen this time. Both panels have a U-shaped notch and measure 6.5 inches across diagonally with Full HD resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It remains unknown whether there is a Gorilla Glass protection on top, though.

Regarding the internals, the Galaxy A15 receives a more efficient MediaTek Helio G99 chip while the 5G variant enlists the Dimensity 6100+. While the two SoCs are identical in terms of processor and graphics performance, they're notably major upgrades from the previous processors such as the one powering the Galaxy A14 (review).

Samsung's Galaxy A15 4G and A15 5G colors. / © Samsung

The budget smartphone pair also features larger memory, with the Galaxy A15 4G's base configuration arriving in 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB for the Galaxy A15 5G. Onboard storage is also expandable via a micro SD card. Battery capacity remains unchanged at 5,000 mAh but the charging speed has been increased to 25 watts.

Samsung Galaxy A25 gets a new processor

On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy A25 display remains unchanged with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel that outputs 1,000 nits of brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a more capable Exynos 1280 chipset, although the memory setup begins at 6/128 GB. Battery-wise, it carries a 5,000 mAh cell with 25 W charging.

In terms of the build and design, the Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15 duo come with a flatter frame that is still made from plastic. What's new here, however, is the Key Island, which is a bulging portion that wraps the volume rocker and power/fingerprint key. The three are slightly lighter and more compact than their previous counterparts.

Samsung's Galaxy A25 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. / © Samsung

There is still a familiar floating triple camera lens at the back of these handsets which is headlined by a 50 MP sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro sensors. Unfortunately, only the Galaxy A25 can shoot video in 4K resolution. Meanwhile, the front camera sports a 13 MP sensor for all your selfie needs.

Samsung Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 pricing and release date

The three boot on One UI 6 which is based on Android 14 and is already priced with a December 16 release date in Vietnam. Over there, the Galaxy A15 retails for VND 4,990,000 ($206) while the 5G model costs VND 6,290,000 ($260). The Galaxy A25 is surprisingly priced at VND 6,590,000 ($272), which is close to the Galaxy A15 5G. However, you will have to make dow ith less RAM on the latter, but cannibalization of sales might still happen.

There is no official word yet of when these devices will be announced in other markets or how much they will cost. Based on earlier rumors, the Galaxy A15 5G should cost around $150 in the US and €250 in Europe.

Do you think the new Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 are worthy upgrades from their predecessors? Share your answers with us in the comments.