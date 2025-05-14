Relegated to a lower tier in Google’s priority after Gemini, Android had a pre-show to present its updates before the main Google I/O event. The highlight of the presentation was the new version of the “Material” design for the mobile operating system, called “Material 3 Expressive”. Let’s see how it will change your smartphone and smartwatch.

With only a couple of weeks left for the big Android 16 launch, the clock is ticking for the Android developers to get to grips with the new design toolset available in the new system. The main change in Material 3 Expressive is how animations are presented in a more fluid way–“springy” in Google’s own words.

Google itself leaked the new design a few days ago, but now we got to see not only how the design elements will look, but also how they animate. Colors and typography have also changed, but in our opinion, not all apps have benefited equally from the update yet.

In screenshots, most of Google’s apps look similar to their current versions, but the company seems to be improving the contrast and giving less restrictive options for interface elements. Google also promises that the new animations will be accompanied by haptic feedback, but that will depend on app developers.

One noticeable difference lies in the quick settings/notification shade, which will feature a transparency effect instead of totally hiding your wallpaper or app window. On the quick settings, users will have the option to use smaller icons to toggle features (is that an improvement or a regression fix?).

Some of the elements may be familiar to HyperOS and iOS users. / © Google

Taking some inspiration from iPhones, the Live Updates feature will give up-to-date notifications on the status of app activities, even in the always-on display mode. Initially, Google mentions support for delivery, ride-share, and navigation apps, so you can keep track of when your grocery/pizza/taxi/bus is expected to arrive. Compared to iOS’ Live Activity, however, there is no sign of sports app support.

Material 3 Expressive Also on Your Smartwatch

Not to be outdone, Wear OS will also get the Material 3 treatment. Smooth transitions and similar reactive animations will arrive in the next big smartwatch system update, Wear OS 6. Like on Android smartphones, Wear OS will feature dynamic color themes matching the watch face look, choose wisely!

Wear OS dynamic themes are based on the watch face. / © Google

Google mentioned that it is optimized for round displays, with square and “squircle” form factors left behind. But truth be told, the majority of Wear OS devices have settled on a round design.

More animations on a smartwatch may raise the question about battery consumption but Google announced Wear OS 6 will bring up to 10% improvement to battery life. The change is due to other performance and optimization changes, so it will vary depending on the device.

Too Late for Gen Z?

The new design, animations, and customization options seem aimed at attracting a young audience to Android, with bold color choices and design elements of different shapes and sizes. It remains to be seen whether this bait will work, however, with Gen Z gravitating towards iOS for many years.

And as always with Android updates, there is the question of whether device manufacturers will adopt the new style, with most companies offering their own customized experience. For its part, Google says that Pixel devices will be updated with Material 3 Expressive “later this year”, suggesting that Android 16 won’t bring all of the changes presented.

More details, especially for app developers, will be presented during Google I/O 2025, which will start on May 20th.

What do you think of the new Android design? Would you rather have fewer animations and less feedback for a faster experience? Are you worried about the effects on battery life?