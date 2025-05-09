Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Deadtime Defenders and Touch Type Tale.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Deadtime Defenders

Deadtime Defenders is a bit of a hidden gem. This creative Indie game has only been published on the Epic Games Store through this promotion. To celebrate the game's release, you can grab it for free for a limited time. But what is the game even about? Deadtime Defenders is an action-packed looter shooter with RPG elements. You're humanity's last line of defense after a mysterious portal unleashed chaos from another dimension.

The normal price for the game is going to be roughly $9. Since the game has only just been released on the Epic Games Store, there are no ratings yet. However, over on Steam, it has received positive reviews and is certainly worth a download.

Download Deadtime Defenders from the Epic Games Store.

This Indie game is a hidden gem. / © Steam

Touch Type Tale

Attention, strategy fans! Touch Type Tale is just the game you've been looking for. This real-time strategy game with a typing twist features challenging gameplay and engaging single- and multiplayer modes. The engaging story is sure to capture new players, while the challenging difficulty makes the game an excellent choice for genre veterans.

Touch Type Tale is usually available for $20, but can be downloaded for free this week. Players have given the game excellent ratings on the Epic Games Store, where it currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Download Touch Type Tale from the Epic Games Store.

This game is great for newbies and genre veterans alike. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Mysterious Game

We cannot tell you much about next week's game yet. That is, however, not a bad thing! Because while we do not know much about the games, the mysterious veil usually indicates some exceptionally high-quality games. As always, we will keep you updated when new information becomes available.

Are you looking forward to next week's mysterious free games? Which genre do you hope they will be? Let us know in the comments below!