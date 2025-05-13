Hot topics

iOS 18.5 Update is Here: Don't Underestimate These Key Changes!

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple iPhone 16e vs 16 Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Following beta testing, Apple has finally shipped the iOS 18.5 update to eligible iPhone and iPad (iPadOS) models. While this firmware is less major compared to previous versions of iOS 18, it does include several modest changes along with a new Pride wallpaper. Here's what's new in this update.

What's New in iOS 18.5: Satellite Toggle, Mail tweak, and more

Unlike iOS 18.4, which further expanded Apple Intelligence availability and introduced several CarPlay enhancements, iOS 18.5 is more muted. However, there are small to modest but important tweaks the software brings, such as adding support for carrier satellite networks like T-Mobile's Starlink. The toggle for this feature is located in the Cellular section within the connectivity settings. It is compatible for iPhone 13 and later models.

As previously seen in the beta, there are some UI tweaks in the Mail app. There is now a toggle to show or hide contact photos in the settings. With this feature disabled, the Mail app displays a cleaner, more compact view of emails. Moreover, the AppleCare+ main screen in the settings has an updated interface presenting device warranty and other details.

iOS Mail app inbox showing options to show contact photos and email updates.
The new Contact Photos toggle is added to the Mail app settings. / © nextpit

The update also enables notifications to be sent to parents every time the Screen Time passcode is used on their child's Apple device. This applies to both normal access to the screen and when extending screen time limits.

Additionally, iOS 18.5 is expanding the availability of Buy with iPhone when using the Apple TV app on third-party devices such as smart TVs. This streamlines the experience, eliminating the need to add or use other payment methods. At the same time, the update includes a fix for the Apple Vision Pro app, addressing reports of the app randomly displaying a black screen.

New Pride Wallpaper with Unlock Effect

Another addition in this update is a new Pride Harmony wallpaper, featuring colorful geometric rectangular shapes. This wallpaper supports an unlock effect as well as the always-on display mode. It can be set on the Apple Watch in addition to the iPhone and iPad.

The update is already rolling out, but if you haven't been notified yet, you can manually check for the software by going to Settings and then General > Software Update.

Have you updated to iOS 18.5? Which other changes and features have you spotted? Share your experiences with us in the comments below.

Via: YouTube/u/Zollotech Source: Apple

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing