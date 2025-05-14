With more planned trips this spring and summer, you might be looking for a portable power station that you can bring along the road. Right now, EcoFlow's mid-range to high-capacity power cubes are widely on sale at Amazon. This includes the latest Delta 3, which has dropped to its best price of $529 from $699.

This is the same saving we saw during recent sales, and it's a relatively large discount considering the device was just launched at the end of 2024.

Affiliate offer EcoFlow Delta 3 Save $170 (24%) on the latest Ecoflow Delta 3 portable power station.

Why You Need the EcoFlow Delta 3 Power Station

The EcoFlow Delta 3 arrived in late 2024. It's a considerable upgrade from the Delta 2 (review) in terms of charging speed and power rating. Additionally, it features a more streamlined and futuristic look while maintaining a similar portable size and weight. Airflow is also improved for cooler operation.

While it retains the same 1,024 Wh battery capacity using LFP cells, it can support more demanding appliances with an 1,800 W rating and 2,600 W surge capacity. At the same time, its capacity can be expanded up to five times using EcoFlow's battery packs. Those planning for long-term use should note that the Delta 3 retains 80% of its capacity after 4,000 cycles, an improvement from the 3,000 cycles of its predecessor.

Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus has a faster charging capabilities and more ports and interface. / © nextpit

For the American version, there are six AC sockets at the front, coupled with two USB-C and two USB-A ports that charge faster than before. The LCD display is wider and more legible, and the app now offers more intuitive device management and control.

Charging the EcoFlow Delta 3 is also faster, with a full AC recharge achievable in just under an hour. Likewise, charging via a car supply has improved. It also supports solar charging with an input of up to 500 watts.

Are you planning a road trip or camping? Would you need a power station like the EcoFlow Delta 3? We want to hear your plans in the comments.