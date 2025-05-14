Ecoflow's Delta 3 for 24% Off is a Road Trip-Worthy Power Station
With more planned trips this spring and summer, you might be looking for a portable power station that you can bring along the road. Right now, EcoFlow's mid-range to high-capacity power cubes are widely on sale at Amazon. This includes the latest Delta 3, which has dropped to its best price of $529 from $699.
This is the same saving we saw during recent sales, and it's a relatively large discount considering the device was just launched at the end of 2024.
Why You Need the EcoFlow Delta 3 Power Station
The EcoFlow Delta 3 arrived in late 2024. It's a considerable upgrade from the Delta 2 (review) in terms of charging speed and power rating. Additionally, it features a more streamlined and futuristic look while maintaining a similar portable size and weight. Airflow is also improved for cooler operation.
- Don't miss: Ecoflow Delta 2 Max review
While it retains the same 1,024 Wh battery capacity using LFP cells, it can support more demanding appliances with an 1,800 W rating and 2,600 W surge capacity. At the same time, its capacity can be expanded up to five times using EcoFlow's battery packs. Those planning for long-term use should note that the Delta 3 retains 80% of its capacity after 4,000 cycles, an improvement from the 3,000 cycles of its predecessor.
For the American version, there are six AC sockets at the front, coupled with two USB-C and two USB-A ports that charge faster than before. The LCD display is wider and more legible, and the app now offers more intuitive device management and control.
Charging the EcoFlow Delta 3 is also faster, with a full AC recharge achievable in just under an hour. Likewise, charging via a car supply has improved. It also supports solar charging with an input of up to 500 watts.
Are you planning a road trip or camping? Would you need a power station like the EcoFlow Delta 3? We want to hear your plans in the comments.