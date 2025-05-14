Hot topics

Ecoflow's Delta 3 for 24% Off is a Road Trip-Worthy Power Station

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

With more planned trips this spring and summer, you might be looking for a portable power station that you can bring along the road. Right now, EcoFlow's mid-range to high-capacity power cubes are widely on sale at Amazon. This includes the latest Delta 3, which has dropped to its best price of $529 from $699.

This is the same saving we saw during recent sales, and it's a relatively large discount considering the device was just launched at the end of 2024.

Why You Need the EcoFlow Delta 3 Power Station

The EcoFlow Delta 3 arrived in late 2024. It's a considerable upgrade from the Delta 2 (review) in terms of charging speed and power rating. Additionally, it features a more streamlined and futuristic look while maintaining a similar portable size and weight. Airflow is also improved for cooler operation.

While it retains the same 1,024 Wh battery capacity using LFP cells, it can support more demanding appliances with an 1,800 W rating and 2,600 W surge capacity. At the same time, its capacity can be expanded up to five times using EcoFlow's battery packs. Those planning for long-term use should note that the Delta 3 retains 80% of its capacity after 4,000 cycles, an improvement from the 3,000 cycles of its predecessor.

EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus portable power station with multiple outlets and a digital display.
Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus has a faster charging capabilities and more ports and interface. / © nextpit

For the American version, there are six AC sockets at the front, coupled with two USB-C and two USB-A ports that charge faster than before. The LCD display is wider and more legible, and the app now offers more intuitive device management and control.

Charging the EcoFlow Delta 3 is also faster, with a full AC recharge achievable in just under an hour. Likewise, charging via a car supply has improved. It also supports solar charging with an input of up to 500 watts.

Are you planning a road trip or camping? Would you need a power station like the EcoFlow Delta 3? We want to hear your plans in the comments.

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing