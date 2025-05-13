Hot topics

5.8 mm Thin: This is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Camera Test
© nextpit
Timo Brauer
Timo Brauer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português

With a body that measures just 5.8 mm thin, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is one of the thinnest smartphones ever. It does so without sacrificing its top-notch, high-end features. Samsung also installed a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 3K display, and a 200-megapixel camera in the super-slim body. However, what kind of compromises do you have to accept for the extremely thin chassis? We took a look at the smartphone in a hands-on experience.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • Check offer (Samsung)
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: All deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design and build quality

Even if the 2.4 mm difference to the S25 Ultra appears marginal in terms of technical specifications, the Galaxy S25 Edge looks much slimmer when held. The lighter weight of just 163 grams is particularly noticeable. In comparison, the S25 Ultra weighs in at 218 grams.

Samsung offers three color variants: Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jet Black. As befits a premium smartphone, the workmanship is first-class. The front and back are made of glass, while the titanium frame provides additional robustness, making it identical to the Ultra model. Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 is used on the display for the first time to improve protection against scratches and breakage. The back is made of Victus 2 glass with a matte finish, while IP68 certification protects the device against dust and water.

If you want additional peace of mind, you can choose one of the official Samsung cases. These have been specially developed to preserve the slim design of the smartphone in the best possible way.

Display and performance

In terms of technical specifications, the Galaxy S25 Edge is almost identical to the S25 Ultra. Here too, Samsung relies on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in combination with 12 GB of RAM. In initial benchmarks, the device achieved an impressive 2,358,000 points, exactly the same as the S25 Ultra. And even in a 45-minute stress test, which simulates a permanently high load, the performance does not falter. Samsung seems to have done a good job of cooling the extremely thin smartphone.

The display also remains top-notch. It uses the same 6.7-inch AMOLED panel as the Galaxy S25 Plus with 3K resolution, 120 hertz refresh rate, and a high peak brightness of 2,600 nits. With its vivid colors, first-class viewing angles and razor-thin display edges, it is in no way inferior to the other models in the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera

Despite the ultra-thin chassis, the same 200 MP main camera of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is used here, equipped with a fast f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. For the ultra wide-angle camera, however, Samsung uses the module from the Galaxy S25 Plus, which has a 12 MP resolution and an integrated macro function. In an initial practical hands-on, there were no differences detected in terms of quality between the main camera and the ultra wide-angle.

However, the S25 Edge does not have an optical zoom, which is a result of its extremely slim design. Periscope cameras with 3x to 10x magnification pose a technical challenge even for regular flagships and are simply not feasible in a chassis that is only 5.8 mm thin. Instead, the high resolution of the main camera enables a digital zoom to make up for its shortcomings. Results should remain solid up to 3x, beyond which the image quality decreases visibly. The maximum possible digital magnification is 10x.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery

A potential weak point of the Galaxy S25 Edge is the battery capacity. In order to achieve the ultra-thin design and lightweight nature, Samsung has reduced the capacity to 3,900 mAh, which is significantly less than the usual 5,000 mAh in this device class. Only the full practical review will show what kind of impact this has on the actual battery life. Initial estimates suggest a runtime that is around 25 percent shorter. Nevertheless, important convenience functions are retained: The device supports wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging, where the smartphone serves as a wireless charging pad for other devices.

The decision against using silicon-carbon batteries, which are already being used by Chinese manufacturers, remains a missed opportunity for innovation. This technology enables up to 25 percent more capacity while maintaining the same size and weight, an advance that would have benefited the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in the US from the end of May onwards for $1,099 a pop or €1,249 over in Europe for the basic model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. If you need more space, you can opt for the 512 GB version, but you will have to fork out an additional €120. However, Samsung is offering a limited-time promotion: Until May 29, buyers will receive the larger capacity model at no additional cost.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Timo Brauer

Timo Brauer
Editor

Timo has always had a fascination with technology. Starting with his own blog at the age of 14, followed by spending some time as a freelancer, he joined the beebuzz media team in 2019. He is a smartphone expert and regularly tests the latest mobile phones and smart home gadgets. He can also be found at countless events and trade fairs. When he is not busy testing new gadgets, he travels around the world. His favorite place to be is anywhere in Europe, and he enjoys the adventure of getting there by train, no matter how long it takes.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing