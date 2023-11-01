Google's Pixel 7a Has Never Been So Cheap This Before (Save $125)

With a high-end SoC and capable cameras , Google's Pixel 7a is considered as one of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy today. So in the case that you're intending on acquiring one before, today might be a great opportunity to finally plunge in as the device gets a massive 25 percent discount on Amazon and Best Buy.

The pre-Black Friday deal puts the device at $374 for the base model, which is $125 less than the usual price of the Pixel 7a at $499. This is also the record low and even beats the Prime Day listing. You can also pick it up in white, blue, or gray.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a Take 25 percent or $125 off the ever-capable Google Pixel 7a from Amazon or Best Buy.

What makes the Google Pixel 7a recommended purchase

The Google Pixel 7a (review) arrived with notable improvements from its predecessor. Our colleague Camila even rated it as the top choice in its class and that makes it a compelling Android smartphone choice at its current discounted price.

For starters, Google gave it an upgraded 6.1-inch OLED screen, which is more dynamic and comes with a faster 90 Hz display. And with this screen estate, it retains a compact form that provides a good grip for those who prefer having a smaller phone. Plus, it boasts upgraded IP67 water and dust protection along with a refreshed design.

Google's Pixel phones are known for having phenomenal cameras, which is true with the Pixel 7a. Its imaging setup is headlined by a new and versatile 64 MP main sensor and complemented by a 13 MP ultrawide snapper. Daylight images always possess sharp details and crisp details, while night shots are surprisingly good.

The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch 90 Hz OLED screen, making it a compact smartphone. / © nextpit

When it comes to performance, the Pixel 7a is no slouch either. It is equipped with a top-tier Tensor G2 chipset capable of handling power-hungry apps and playing graphics-intensive games. The silicon also stretches the battery life on the handset.

As with the pricier Pixel 8 (review), the Pixel 7a takes advantage of Google's pure Android OS experience. You get no bloatware apps, and you can take advantage of some exclusive AI-based software features such as Photo Unblur or Magic Eraser to remove unwanted photobombers from photos.

What do you think of the Pixel 7a at this rate? Is it worth it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments or perhaps let us know if you want to see more Pixel offers.