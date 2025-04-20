If you're undecided about whether to buy or upgrade to the refreshed Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, now might be a good time to consider them. Currently, the noise-canceling headphones are back to their second-best price of $479 on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you 13% or $70.

This price is $20 higher than the record-low, which we only saw once in January. However, this deal applies to all colorways of the AirPods Max USB-C version.

Why the Apple AirPods Max Are Recommended ANC Over-Ears

Apple launched the refreshed AirPods Max with a USB-C port (review) in 2024, as a replacement for the original version with the Lightning port. While the changes are few, they are meaningful enhancements, especially if you're upgrading from an older pair of headphones.

The USB-C port enables wired lossless audio support in 24-bit depth and a 48 kHz sample rate, which is further enhanced when using personalized spatial audio. With the lossless format, users can enjoy tracks in ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) at a quality comparable to original studio recordings.

Apple has also introduced an ultra-low latency mode that benefits gamers and streamers by enhancing audio syncing speed.

Apple's AirPods Max headband branches give it a modern look. / © nextpit

Regarding the sound output of the AirPods Max, my colleague has praised their overall top-notch quality and balanced profile. Furthermore, the headphones excel in noise cancellation, effectively blocking static and industrial-borne noises. The transparency mode is also very natural and arguably the best in its price range.

Beyond the more versatile USB-C port, the AirPods Max retain the premium and sleek design of the original version. You get metal earcups with a knitted mesh canopy headband and a stainless-steel hinge. Physical buttons and a dedicated Digital Crown provide navigation and controls, in addition to managing playback and volume adjustments from the iPhone.

There's no option or feature to manually turn off the AirPods Max, as they rely on autonomous power management, which puts them into a low-power sleep mode when stored in the included case. The headphones offer above-average battery life, providing 40 hours with ANC disabled and approximately 30 hours with noise cancellation or transparency mode enabled.

Are the AirPods Max worth purchasing with this significant discount? Let us know if you plan to get a pair.