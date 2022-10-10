Apple Watch SE review: Ready for the fun!

The new Apple Watch SE feels great on the wrist, offers the core functions of the main line, and seamless integration with the iPhone —all of it at an affordable price. If you are looking for a smartwatch that can record your physical activities autonomously, in this review I show you why the new generation Watch SE could be a great option.

That said, you can purchase different wristbands for your Apple Watch SE starting at $49 both on Apple's official website and from ecommerce and other partners.

By purchasing the second generation Watch SE directly from the Apple Store you can receive up to $155 in credit using the Apple Trade In service. In addition, you can also use the Apple Watch Studio platform to assemble the model that best suits you.

So, if any of these features are essential for you, then I recommend reading the Apple Watch Series 8 review . Now, if you can live without these options, Apple offers up to four variants of this model, all in aluminum. Check them out:

Bluntly, the first thing you need to know about the Watch SE 2022 is that, unlike the models in the main series, the most affordable version does not offer features such as Always-on Display (AoD), dust resistance certification, blood oxygen meters, ECG, or temperature sensor. It also lacks the retrospective ovulation estimates function—even though it contains the cycle tracking option.

Overall, the Apple Watch SE feels very secure on the wrist. And this is especially important when doing some kind of physical activity, because it directly influences the accuracy of the sensors for the creation of data reports such as heart monitoring, for example.

Finally, the Watch SE screen uses Retina LTPO OLED display technology, with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels (44mm) and 324 x 394 pixels (40mm) and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. Unfortunately, we don't have the AoD option on the low-cost variant of Apple's smartphones.

However, even with water resistance of 50 meters, the Watch SE does not offer dust resistance—this is exclusive to the more expensive series.

The crown and action button on the side are easy to access and the touch screen response is very fast. Also, the fact that we have the same design as the main line, even with the lower screen utilization (20% lower), is a positive point in my eyes, as it shows that even though it is a cheaper line, Apple maintains the quality standard of the 8 Series in the SE variant.

The Midnight color model is very elegant, the Fluoroelastomer strap in the same color as the case is a great combination, but it is also possible to find the Watch SE in the colors Starlight and Silver. I confess that at first I found the size strange, as I was wearing the 40mm variant before. However, the 44mm model is super light (33g) and the amount of information visible on the screen made me rethink my previous preference.

The Watch SE is the smallest model in Apple's current series of smartwatches: with case sizes of 40mm or 44mm. In its construction we have 100% recycled aluminum and the new generation has been redesigned to offer the same color as the watch case on the back, which is composed of nylon and sapphire crystals.

Apple Watch core functions present

Like the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra models, the Watch SE runs on the latest version of Apple's software for smartwatches: watchOS 9. This means that, given the exceptions, the core functions of the line are present in the low-cost model .

What I liked:

Seamless integration with iPhone.

Offers core Apple Watch features.

A wide range of fitness features.

3 months Fitness+ included.

What I didn't like:

-

The Watch Faces catalog offers everything from artwork to detailed moon phases / © NextPit

The seamless integration with the iPhone makes the Watch SE an extremely attractive device for those who want an uncomplicated smartwatch experience. Beyond a shortcut to notifications and mobile remote control, the Apple Watch SE is highly customizable and offers a detailed view of Health app reports right on the watch's screen.

Regarding customization of the Watch SE, we have a number of Watch faces available, with a wide option to customize these via complications. The editing of the Watch faces is very similar to what we have in the new Lock Screen in iOS 16, and for the most part they offer shortcuts to relevant actions available in watchOS 9, such as quick access to the Timer app or Apple Music/YouTube Music.

Among the features offered by Watch SE, functions such as Power Saving mode and Crash Detection will be detailed in the battery and performance sections, respectively. However, I will highlight here five features that I consider really attractive for those interested in investing in this device.

The Low Power mode feature was added with the watchOS 9 update / © NextPit

Cycle Tracking

Smartwatches in general are excellent tools for quantified self-awareness, that is, tools that allow us to better understand about our own health (activity/routine) through the data we generate daily. And that's what attracts me to these devices.

Wearing the Apple Watch SE on the wrist, doing data entry is much more efficient. / © NextPit

That said, menstrual cycle monitoring is an excellent example of a feature applied to the health of those who ovulate, and Apple excels at offering fairly comprehensive options-I'm referring here to the retrospective ovulation estimates via temperature sensing feature of the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra. What we have in the Watch SE, however, is just an extension of what the Health app offers on the iPhone. So if you are looking for something more complete in this regard, perhaps the more advanced models in the series are a better option.

Now, what really optimized my cycle tracking reports using the Watch SE is that the watch acts as a quick data entry of my menstrual period, making the reports much more accurate since the data entry is manual.

The Health app has a Cycle Tracking option, but using it in conjunction with the Apple Watch makes data logging more efficient. / © NextPit

More than that, Apple partners with highly credible health associations to offer support materials on women's health and menstrual cycle that help understand what happens to the body during this period, as well as information on possible changes, suggesting a visit to the gynecologist. By the way, both iOS 16 and watchOS 9 send notifications about deviations in the menstrual cycle based on the data log. Again, the Watch SE can be of great help when it comes to gathering such data.

Regarding the security of this data, Apple ensures that it encrypts the information right on the device, accessible only via passcode, Touch ID or Face ID. More than that, the data from the Health app goes up with end-to-end encryption to iCloud, Apple's data cloud. This means that Apple does not have access to the encryption key and therefore cannot read any information, even if asked to do so. Only you have access to this data and can share it.

Sleep Stages

Still on the topic of quantified self-awareness, with watchOS 9 Apple has greatly optimized sleep stage reporting. In this regard, the Watch SE is a protagonist. The fact that the battery life allows up to 24 hours of watch use is extremely relevant for this feature-even though Apple offers the conservative prediction of 18 hours.

Yes, it is possible to use the Apple Watch SE for sleep stage reports. / © NextPit

Personally, I prefer to use devices like Google Nest Display for sleep monitoring, as I'm not used to sleeping with the watch. However, the accuracy of the information makes that little discomfort worth it.

What strikes me most is the fact that it approximates the time when you go to bed and the time it takes you to go to sleep. This gives you a very rough overview of the quality of your sleep. Using only your iPhone to do this kind of analysis based on the time you go to bed or wake up will never offer such accuracy.

Another relevant point is the variation in heart rate during sleep, as well as changes in breathing. It is impressive to realize that in stages such as REM—extremely relevant for memory and learning—changes in heart rate and breathing are frequent.

The sleep stage reports are very thorough in Watch SE and each stage can be isolated in the app. / © NextPit

The reports offered by Apple from the Health app are still quite basic, however, it is possible to make an analysis not only of the amount of hours slept, but the quality of sleep based on the time one stays in each stage. These reports are broken down by Day, Week, Month and Year, so in the long term it is possible to understand the impact of sleep quality on other areas of health such as appetite increase or decrease as well as stress levels.

If you are interested in understanding a little more about the accuracy of the Sleep Stages feature on Apple's smartwatches, The Quantified Scientis YouTube channel has published a video analyzing the feature and offers a comparison with other smartwatches also tested by our team, such as the Whoop 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Huawei GT 3 Pro. The result of the Apple Watch is superb.

Workout app

Apple offers a pretty full range of Workouts to choose from, even offering the custom addition of physical activities right in the app. When starting an activity, the Watch SE recognizes the action and offers to record the exercise data retroactively. This function has proven to be very efficient.

With a three-month trial of Apple Fitness+ you can choose to stay with the service for $9.99 a month. / © NextPit

What changes in the Workout app with watchOS 9 is the more accurate recognition of movements when doing physical activity by combining software and the watch's sensors. Chief among these are perhaps running metrics, with analysis of stride length and ground contact time, as well as heart rate zones. At the end of the day, this data gives us not only more information about the sport, but more accurate data.

Given the limitation of using wrist sensors for physical activity monitoring —more about this in this article—the Watch SE offers a fairly close overview of what more advanced gadgets offer. Because my sports practice is not so intense, I refer to the Desfit channel on YouTube that compared the Watch SE metrics usage with other devices to show the accuracy offered per model.

When it comes to my weekly runs, however, the Apple Watch SE proved to be an excellent companion. The fact that we have indicated Split pace, for example, in real time on the screen makes it possible for us to calculate the time of each kilometer run and, of course, optimize each one.

The real-time data offered by the Watch SE during a run is quite comprehensive and really makes you want to compete with it. / © NextPit

Last but not least, the Apple Watch SE offers a three-month trial of Apple's Fitness+ service. We don't have a review of this service here at NextPit yet, but what you need to know is that classes can be run during indoor and outdoor sports. This means that if you are looking for motivation while hiking in the woods, running in the park, or paddling in the lake, you can rely on the audio-and even multimedia-directly on the watch.

After the trial period, you can choose to keep the service for $9.99 per month or subscribe to it annually for $79.99. Using Apple Fitness+ you can share the service with up to five family members.

Compass app

If you're also the kind of person who likes to be immersed in nature and go hiking in the woods during the weekends, watchOS 9 brought a great revamp of the Compass app.

In addition to location and orientation, Apple's compass service allows you to do location tagging, as well as recording the steps you take to backtrack using GPS data to keep you from getting lost. The latter has proven much more efficient on longer routes.

The Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive, including the Backtrack feature. / © NextPit

Privacy

Finally, Apple's security and privacy policies stand out when compared to other manufacturers. Apple guarantees that it does not share user data with third parties for commercial or marketing purposes. Everything is processed at the device level, including requests to the voice assistant Siri that have not been sent to the company's servers since 2021.

According to the Mozilla Foundation's security and privacy report regarding the Apple Watch—and updated in August of this year—"overall, Apple does a pretty good job of protecting their users privacy and security."