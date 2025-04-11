Hot topics

MacBook Air Deal: Apple's Thin and Speedy Laptop Drops to a New Low

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 Sky Blue Color
While Apple has just recently launched the M4 MacBook Air, we're already seeing some decent price reductions. Particularly, the 15-inch model is now $60 off its usual price at Amazon, a rare saving given its fresh arrival. This brings it to $1,139 from $1,199, which is $10 lower than the previous low we observed.

The deal applies to the Midnight Black finish, while the other MacBook Air colorways are slightly discounted. If you're looking to get the new Sky Blue, the 13-inch variant is also $50 off, dropping to $949.

Why we like the new Apple M4 MacBook Air

Apple refreshed the MacBook Air (review) in March, giving it the M4 SoC treatment. The new chip offers faster processor performance with an additional two efficiency cores for a total of a 10-core CPU. The 8-core GPU is retained for the base model of the chip, but the NPU is more capable and faster for AI and machine learning tasks.

There's also faster 120 Gbps memory bandwidth, and the larger 16 GB of RAM has become standard, providing more memory to handle multitasking smoothly or avoid stuttering.

Apple MacBook Air displaying 'Speed of lightness.' with a sleek design on a wooden table.
Apple's M4 MacBook Air has the same Liquid Retina display as before, but it now connects up to two monitors without closing the lid. / © nextpit

The M4 MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display that is both legible and bright outdoors, outputting sharp details. For multitaskers, the new MBA can now connect up to two external monitors via the Thunderbolt 4 ports without needing to close the laptop lid.

Like its M4 MacBook Pro counterpart, there's a new higher-resolution 12 MP FaceTime camera that adds Center Stage support. The tactile keyboard and very responsive Force Touch trackpad experience are other major reasons to appreciate the MacBook Air. It also boasts faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The M4 MacBook Air has impressive battery life, lasting up to 18 hours according to Apple's battery tests. This translates to more than a full day of typical usage, including browsing, streaming, and document editing. Charging is also quite fast through the MagSafe port.

Do you consider buying the M4 MacBook Air with these upgrades? Share your thoughts with us!

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
