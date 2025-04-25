Hot topics

The new 11-inch iPad is a solid, casual Apple tablet ideal for browsing and binge-watching. Right now, Amazon is offering it at a record-low price of $319, a $30 discount. This is a particularly rare saving, considering it was just launched last month.

Amazon has the Yellow and Blue color options of the Wi-Fi variant of the 11th-generation iPad on sale with this same price reduction. If you're looking to purchase the Silver or Pink models, they are currently available at their regular price.

Why the 11-inch iPad is a Worthwhile Choice

The 11th-generation iPad, introduced just over a month ago, is a modest upgrade from the iPad 10th generation. It retains the sleek and modern design, form factor, and chassis of its predecessor. However, it features notable internal improvements, making it a worthwhile tablet if you're upgrading from an older iPad model or a less refined Android tablet. Its lightweight build also makes it an excellent device for students or casual users.

Will we see the iPad 2024 adopt a similar landscape camera?
The Apple iPad 2025 has the same design as the iPad 2022, which features a landscape selfie camera. / © nextpit

Internally, it boasts a powerful and more efficient Apple A16 Bionic chipset, featuring a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. This translates to faster performance in most tasks, including running games and launching applications. It also comes with a larger 6 GB of RAM for smoother multitasking. The base variant offers 128 GB of storage, double the previous generation.

Apple has equipped it with more optimized 12 MP front and rear cameras. These sensors now feature Smart HDR 4 for photos and videos with improved contrast and colors. The rear camera records 4K video, while the front camera supports Center Stage. Connectivity on the 11-inch iPad has also been enhanced with faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6, a significant upgrade from Wi-Fi 5. Additionally, it features faster Bluetooth 5.3 with an extended range.

What are your thoughts on the new 11-inch iPad? Are you considering purchasing one? Let us know in the comments.

