Samsung's Galaxy Watches stand out as some of the best smartwatches for Android users, and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra represents their most feature-rich and durable offering to date. While its full price might seem steep, frequent deals make it more accessible. For example, Amazon currently has an attractive offer, reducing the price from the regular $649 to just $378.

This significant $271 saving, or 42% off, marks the largest discount we've seen so far. The deal is available for the Titanium Gray model with an orange band and the Titanium White version with a white band—all with LTE. The Titanium Silver variant is also discounted at $404, a slightly higher but still appealing price.

Why Consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra?

Introduced last year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) is the first ultra-premium model in the Galaxy Watch lineup. True to its "Ultra" designation, it boasts enhanced durability features, including a tougher titanium build and certifications for up to 100 meters of waterproofing, making it suitable for diving. The bottom also features a ceramic coating for improved scratch resistance.

The 1.5-inch AMOLED display is noticeably brighter, reaching a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Additionally, it features a louder built-in speaker and a siren mode for emergency situations. These ruggedized enhancements result in a slightly bulkier design, with the smartwatch weighing 60 grams and having a thickness of 12.1 mm – factors to keep in mind.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra side by side with the Galaxy S24 Ultra displaying the Health app
To view your health and fitness metrics, you need to connect the Galaxy Watch Ultra to the Samsung Health app. / © nextpit

Beyond its robust exterior, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers significant internal upgrades. It features a larger 590 mAh battery and is powered by the Exynos W1000 penta-core chipset, delivering considerably faster processing power. This chip is complemented by a generous 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

For tracking, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is equipped with an enhanced BioActive sensor for more precise heart rate monitoring. It also includes ECG, temperature measurement for both body and water, and blood pressure level monitoring. Furthermore, it offers an AI-powered energy score analysis, a multi-workout tracking feature, and essential tools like sleep apnea detection.

Are you considering purchasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra for your fitness or health tracking needs? We'd love to hear your plans!

