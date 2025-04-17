If you're looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle or simply want to track your vital signs and workouts, an Apple smartwatch can be a reliable wearable. While the standard and Ultra models can be quite expensive, the Apple Watch SE offers a more affordable entry point. Right now, the Watch SE 2 is available on Amazon at a significant 32% discount, bringing the price down to $169 from $249.

This deal applies to the GPS-only 40mm variant, which is available in various color options. For those who prefer a larger display, the 44mm version of the Apple Watch SE is also on sale for $199, down from $279.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch SE (2022) Save up to 32% off on the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) from Amazon.

Why Consider the Apple Watch SE 2?

Beyond its more budget-friendly price, the Apple Watch SE 2 (review) presents a compelling alternative to the pricier Watch Series, offering many of the core features found in the higher-end models. Furthermore, the 40mm case size provides a more compact and lighter option that some users may find preferable.

The Watch SE 2 boasts a bright OLED Retina display housed in the iconic square design with an aluminum chassis. However, it's worth noting that it doesn't feature an always-on display. Nevertheless, it maintains the same 50-meter water resistance as earlier standard Apple Watch models, making it suitable for water activities like swimming and snorkeling.

The Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive, including the Backtrack feature. / © NextPit

Despite being powered by the previous-generation S8 SiP (system-in-package), the Watch SE 2 delivers adequate and responsive performance when launching applications. It also offers 32GB of storage, providing ample space for your workout playlists and data.

For health and safety, it includes continuous heart rate monitoring with irregular rhythm and low cardio notifications. It also offers sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and predictions for women, and crucial safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection.

The Apple Watch SE 2 offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, but our testing has shown that this can extend to over a day with moderate use. Impressively, battery life can be doubled by enabling Low Power Mode.

Are you considering purchasing the Apple Watch SE 2 now that it's available at a lower price? Share your plans with us in the comments below.