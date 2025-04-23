Hot topics

Perfect Time to Upgrade: M4 MacBook Air Gets the Biggest Price Cut Yet

Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 Sky Blue Color
© nextpit
While Apple just launched the M4 MacBook Air last month, significant discounts are already appearing. Currently, the 13-inch variant is up to $103 cheaper on Amazon, marking its most substantial price reduction yet.

The base MacBook Air model, featuring 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, is currently discounted by $83 in Sky Blue and $82 in Midnight Black, bringing their prices down to $912 and $917, respectively. The 512 GB storage option offers an even greater saving of $103, applicable to the Sky Blue color.

Why the M4 MacBook Air is a Worthwhile Upgrade

Launched in March, the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (review) represents a modest refresh over the previous M3 model. However, for users upgrading from older or much earlier MacBook Air generations, the M4 version offers compelling improvements. Primarily, the significantly enhanced M4 chipset features a 10-core processor (adding two efficiency cores) and an 8-core graphics unit with AV1 decoding in the base configuration.

This upgrade delivers better overall performance while maintaining impressive power efficiency, retaining a solid 18-hour battery life rating. Additionally, you benefit from a faster Neural Engine for machine learning and AI tasks, along with memory featuring higher bandwidth. This also enables support for up to two external monitors without requiring the laptop lid to be closed.

Apple MacBook Air displaying 'Speed of lightness.' with a sleek design on a wooden table.
Apple's M4 MacBook Air has the same Liquid Retina display as before, but it now connects up to two monitors without closing the lid. / © nextpit

Other notable upgrades include a much-improved 12 MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage support, a feature first introduced in the M4 MacBook Pro. This offers a wider field of view and higher video quality for video calls and conferences.

The M4 MacBook Air retains the high-resolution 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, known for its 500 nits of brightness and vibrant colors. The device itself remains light and thin, enhancing portability. Connectivity options include two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a dedicated MagSafe port for charging, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Perhaps a significant advantage of the M4 MacBook Air is its current pricing, which is now lower than the M3 version. It starts at $100 less than its predecessor, with the base model now featuring a larger 16 GB of RAM.

Are you considering purchasing the discounted M4 MacBook Air? Let us know your plans in the comments below.

