If you're looking for noise-canceling wireless earbuds that don't cost a fortune, Nothing's Ear lineup is one of the best options. Right now, the budget-friendly Ear (a) earbuds are back to their lowest price of $79 on Amazon, a significant 28% ($30) discount from the usual price of $109.

Amazon is offering this deal on both the Black and White color options of the Nothing Ear (a), while the Yellow colorway is currently at the regular price.

Affiliate offer Nothing Ear (a)

Why the Nothing Ear (a) Are Reliable Budget ANC Earbuds

The Nothing Ear (a) (review) were launched last year as a slight overhaul of the company's ANC earbuds. They feature the familiar semi-funky design with a stem-based form and transparent elements that have become iconic to the brand.

We also appreciate that they are lightweight despite their elongated form, and the replaceable ear tips provide a good seal in the ears, making them comfortable for extended listening sessions. Despite their price, they offer IP54 dust and water resistance. They support gesture controls on the stems, offering an alternative to the intuitive mobile app. More importantly, they work with both Android and iOS.

You have to ensure it connects with the charging contacts, which is not easy at first. / © nextpit

My colleague was impressed with their sound quality, describing it as impressive for their class. The sound profile tends to be bass-heavy, but you can use the equalizer to fine-tune it to your preferred listening style. In addition, they support the high-quality LDAC codec, in addition to the basic AAC and SBC codecs.

The adaptive ANC in the Nothing Ear (a) is rated for up to 45 dB of cancellation, which effectively blocks out industrial and static noises like traffic and human voices. Conversely, transparency mode sounds natural and can be easily activated using shortcuts.

The Nothing Ear (a) also provide solid battery life despite their lightweight design. They offer a runtime of up to 8 hours with ANC disabled and over 5 hours with ANC enabled, which is better than average. We also appreciate that they support wireless charging.

Are you looking for a set of affordable ANC earbuds? What are your thoughts on the Nothing Ear (a) at this price? We're eager to hear your feedback in the comments.