Hot topics

Nothing's Funky Ear (a) Earbuds Plunge to the Best Price, Now 28% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nothing kopfhoerer ear nextpit 1
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're looking for noise-canceling wireless earbuds that don't cost a fortune, Nothing's Ear lineup is one of the best options. Right now, the budget-friendly Ear (a) earbuds are back to their lowest price of $79 on Amazon, a significant 28% ($30) discount from the usual price of $109.

Amazon is offering this deal on both the Black and White color options of the Nothing Ear (a), while the Yellow colorway is currently at the regular price.

Why the Nothing Ear (a) Are Reliable Budget ANC Earbuds

The Nothing Ear (a) (review) were launched last year as a slight overhaul of the company's ANC earbuds. They feature the familiar semi-funky design with a stem-based form and transparent elements that have become iconic to the brand.

We also appreciate that they are lightweight despite their elongated form, and the replaceable ear tips provide a good seal in the ears, making them comfortable for extended listening sessions. Despite their price, they offer IP54 dust and water resistance. They support gesture controls on the stems, offering an alternative to the intuitive mobile app. More importantly, they work with both Android and iOS.

Connecting the earbuds to the charging contacts take some getting used to.
You have to ensure it connects with the charging contacts, which is not easy at first. / © nextpit

My colleague was impressed with their sound quality, describing it as impressive for their class. The sound profile tends to be bass-heavy, but you can use the equalizer to fine-tune it to your preferred listening style. In addition, they support the high-quality LDAC codec, in addition to the basic AAC and SBC codecs.

The adaptive ANC in the Nothing Ear (a) is rated for up to 45 dB of cancellation, which effectively blocks out industrial and static noises like traffic and human voices. Conversely, transparency mode sounds natural and can be easily activated using shortcuts.

The Nothing Ear (a) also provide solid battery life despite their lightweight design. They offer a runtime of up to 8 hours with ANC disabled and over 5 hours with ANC enabled, which is better than average. We also appreciate that they support wireless charging.

Are you looking for a set of affordable ANC earbuds? What are your thoughts on the Nothing Ear (a) at this price? We're eager to hear your feedback in the comments.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing