Galaxy A16 5G Review: $200 Phone with 6 Years of Updates!

13 min read 13 min No comments 0
samsung galaxy a16 5g nextpit review 1
© inside digital / Benjamin Lucks
Benjamin Lucks
Benjamin Lucks Product Reviewer

It has not been around for very long and retails for $199.99 a pop: This is the Galaxy A16 5G, another entry-level smartphone from Samsung. It looks very similar to the previous model and is recognizable by its slightly larger display. However, a closer look reveals the A16 5G is an even better deal for the future than the A15 5G. Find out why this is so in nextpit's Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review!

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Good

  • Software updates until 2030
  • Beautiful 6.7-inch display
  • Very long battery life
  • Expandable memory supported

Bad

  • Disappointing camera quality, especially at night
  • Might come up short performance-wise in the next few years
  • No more 3.5 mm audio port
  • Long charging times
  • Check offer $199.99 (Amazon - new) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Price and Availability

A fantastic update guarantee, a good display, and a long-lasting battery life: if you're looking for an affordable smartphone at the moment, the Galaxy A16 5G is the perfect choice. Released in the US on January 9, 2025, it comes with a $199.99 price tag and is available via Samsung's official website and from various national retailers and carriers.

Unfortunately, there is no 3.5 mm audio port in this year's edition, and the manufacturer has not improved on the inadequate camera system. This is a purchase recommendation with some caveats, so read on to find out more.

Design & build quality

First off, the Galaxy A16 5G is slightly larger than its predecessor. Although Samsung managed to install a larger display, the chassis size has increased to 16.4 x 7.8 x 7.9 mm. The weight has remained the same at 200 g and, upon closer inspection, we took note of a painful loss: Samsung has now also done away with the 3.5 mm audio port in its entry-level models.

Pros:

  • Pretty back with the look of a pocket mirror
  • Responsive fingerprint sensor located in the power button
  • IP54 waterproof rating

Cons:

  • 3.5 mm audio port is no more
  • Design looks a little outdated in 2025

Review units normally arrive as part of a package. At first, I wasn't sure whether Samsung had sent the correct model. This is because the Galaxy A16 5G looks very similar to its predecessor. I reviewed the A15 5G last year and almost everything has remained unchanged. We have a solidly built, large smartphone with the typical Samsung design language and a trio of cameras behind.

Close-up of the side of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, showing off its buttons and camera lenses.
A fingerprint sensor is located within the power button and is very responsive! © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G logo behind the smartphone against an orange background.
A Samsung logo is embedded in the reflective back. Nice! © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks
Close-up of the top of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone with blue screen and notch.
A little outdated? The display has a waterdrop notch. © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks
Close-up of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, showing the USB-C port and microphone.
The USB-C port is located at the bottom and unfortunately, it comes with only the USB 2.0 standard. © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks

A closer look reveals only the slightly larger chassis. However, the growth of a few millimeters is imperceptible: the Galaxy A15 5G was already a relatively large smartphone. The back now looks a little more attractive thanks to the reflective surface and the 3.5 mm audio port at the bottom is no longer around as it was on the A15 5G.

If you spend a lot of time with smartphones, the design looks a little old-fashioned in 2025. However, since Samsung offers IP54 protection against dust and water splashes, there is very little to complain about overall. Yes, the Galaxy A16 5G is still made of plastic all around, but you shouldn't expect more from a $200 handset. However, due to the high-quality workmanship, I found it nice to hold in the hands. Samsung did a really good job of hiding the fact that it had to save money when selecting the build material.

Finally, the inadequate loudspeaker, which emits audio from the bottom of the handset, is typical of an entry-level smartphone. The volume level is okay, but you often cover it with your hand when playing videos or mobile games. Since there is no second speaker, this severely limits the audio quality.

Display

The display, which measures an impressive 6.7 inches across diagonally, is a little better. It is also based on Samsung's own "Super AMOLED" technology, which works at variable refresh rates of up to 90 Hz. The resolution stands at 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, which ensures a solid pixel density of around 385 ppi. However, the low price is definitely noticeable in front as the Galaxy A16 5G features an antiquated teardrop notch.

Pros:

  • Very high-quality display for this price range
  • Narrower bezels than its predecessor
  • Variable refresh rate of up to 90 Hz

Cons:

  • Teardrop notch looks a little outdated
  • Display is not particularly bright at only 800 nits
  • Color changes visible at lateral viewing angles

Samsung is known for its very good smartphone displays, which is why the 6.7-inch AMOLED panel in the Galaxy A16 5G also impressed. The display picked up points with good color reproduction and is also very sharp with a pixel density of 385 ppi. As the display supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, content looks buttery smooth. Of course, Samsung has more powerful displays, which means this is not the best display there is (as expected).

Although Samsung uses an AMOLED panel, you can see color changes when you look at the side of the handset. White screen content becomes bluish. The fact that Samsung still relies on a clear teardrop notch also seems a little outdated.

Software: Even longer Android updates

The Galaxy A16 5G comes with Android 14 right out of the box, where Samsung installed its own Android skin known as OneUI version 6.1. Immediately after unboxing, the smartphone showed us it was running on the November 2024 security update in January 2025. According to the manufacturer's promise, this will remain the case for six years, with up to six years of new Android versions.

Pros:

  • Particularly long update promise
  • OneUI strikes a good balance between functionality and user-friendliness

Cons:

  • Pre-installed apps such as Temu or Royal Match
  • No support for Samsung's Galaxy AI

A clear argument in favor of the Galaxy A16 5G is the long update warranty of six years. For less than $200 a pop, you are bringing home a smartphone that you can theoretically be used until 2030 without any drawbacks in terms of security updates and operating system versions. The fact that Samsung also guarantees six further Android versions is extremely welcome, where flagship handsets from other manufacturers are not even supported that long! If you are satisfied with the Galaxy A16 5G, you get a lot for your money!

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone featuring app icons on the home screen.
The operating system interface has been adapted to the phone's appearance. © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone featuring app icons on the home screen.
You know what's annoying? There is pre-installed software which thankfully can be uninstalled. © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G featuring device information and details.
After an update, the A16 5G runs on the latest operating system. © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G in dark mode.
If you desire, you can also use the Galaxy A16 5G in dark mode. © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G showing battery life details: 12h 47min with a monitoring data graph.
In the PC Mark benchmark, the phone lasted particularly long. © nextpit

Unfortunately, this overall package also includes some bloatware, which thankfully, can be uninstalled after setting up the smartphone. As an entry-level phone, it also lacks support for Samsung's in-house AI known as Galaxy AI. However, if you are interested, you can still use Google's Gemini on the handset or install ChatGPT as a separate app. You can read our detailed OneUI review to know more. Screenshots of the operating system can be found in the photo gallery above!

Performance & Hardware

Samsung switched to its own Exynos SoC for the Galaxy A16 5G from MediaTek. The Exynos 1300 was manufactured using the more modern 5 nm process and should offer a performance advantage in theory. The entry-level SoC is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory as standard. This can be expanded via microSD cards. The Galaxy A16 5G connects wirelessly via WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G, with the only wired connection being USB 2.0.

Pros:

  • Better performance than last year
  • At least 128 GB of internal memory
  • Expandable flash memory

Cons:

  • Very little room for better performance over the next few years
  • Contains rather old connectivity standards

The performance level has increased compared to its predecessor, albeit marginally. By switching from the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC to the Exynos 1300, we gained around 40 percent in single-core performance and just under 10 percent in multi-core, according to benchmark results. However, since the performance of the Galaxy A15 5G was merely sufficient last year, the Galaxy A16 5G is by no means a powerhouse. This is partly due to the comparatively small amount of 4 GB RAM that comes with the smartphone as standard. However, the 128 GB internal memory is fine.

In everyday use, we have to live with occasional stutters and rather long waiting times when launching apps and loading websites. The Galaxy A16 5G can play mobile games such as Call of Duty: Mobile on the lowest graphics settings, but if you want more here, you should look at older refurbished smartphones. Older flagships offer better performance that will still be more powerful than the Galaxy A16 5G in 2025.

  Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Poco M6 Pro Poco X5 Pro 5G Motorola Edge 30 Neo Samsung Galaxy A53 OnePlus Nord 2 Google Pixel 6a
3D Mark Wild Life 1.379 1.223 - 2.457 1.205 2.280 4.175 5.762
3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test (Extreme¹) Best loop: 1,230
Worst loop: 1,220

Best loop: 1,230
Worst loop: 1,220

¹ Best loop: 346

Worst loop: 344

Stability: 99.4

Best loop: 2,459

Worst loop: 2,438

Best loop: 1,208

Worst loop: 1,109

 Best loop: 2,298
Worst loop: 2293		 Best loop: 4181
Worst loop: 2515		 Best loop: 4,941
Worst loop: 2,860
Geekbench 5 Single: 973
Multi: 2,043		 Single: 696
Multi: 1,872		 Single: 725
Multi: 1,902		 Single: 768
Multi: 2,685		 Single: 1,208
Multi: 4,310		 Single: 1,155
Multi: 3,356		 Single: 811
Multi: 2,690		 Single: 1,038
Multi: 2,890

The A16 5G is similarly outdated in terms of connectivity. While current flagships already feature WiFi 7, the A16 5G works with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which isn't the latest standard. However, the slow data transfer with the USB 2.0 port is particularly annoying, although it at least works via a Type-C port.

The Galaxy A16 5G review unit also supports the new 5G transmission standard. Of course, you can only take advantage of this if your smartphone contract supports 5G connectivity.

Camera

Flipping it over, we find a triple camera configuration with a 50 MP wide-angle shooter, a 5 MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. If we were to compare the A16 with the technical specifications of its predecessor, we notice that nothing has changed here. The same applies to the front camera, which still features a 13 MP shooter and has no autofocus. The Galaxy A16 5G records videos in a maximum of 1,080p at 30 frames per second.

Pros:

  • Produces usable photos during the day
  • Zooming out possible thanks to the ultra wide-angle lens

Cons:

  • Night shots are still disappointing
  • Poor quality of the ultra wide-angle camera remains the same
  • Falls far short of overall expectations

Some of my biggest criticisms when reviewing the Galaxy A15 5G were related to the camera setup. Samsung relied on a quality level that is typical for entry-level devices, which can produce beautiful pictures with the wide-angle camera during the day, but that's about it. Since Samsung uses the same camera module, the same points of criticism remain. Examples can be found in the following gallery:

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #2
Wide-angle camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #4
Ultra wide-angle camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #3
2x zoom © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #1
10x zoom © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #5
Wide-angle camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #7
Wide-angle camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #8
Wide-angle camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #9
Wide-angle camera at dusk © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #10
Wide-angle camera at dusk with movement © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #12
Wide-angle camera at dusk © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #11
2x zoom at dusk © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #12
Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #13
Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo
Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #14
Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #15
Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #16
Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #17
Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #19
Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #22
Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #21
Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #22
Wide-angle camera © nextpit
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G sample photo #23
Ultra wide-angle camera © nextpit

Undergood lighting conditions, such as a sunny winter day, the main camera can certainly score with good image quality. The Galaxy A16 5G reduces the 50 MP resolution of the main camera to 12 megapixels via pixel binning. However, if you were compare the full resolution with the results produced by pixel binning, there is no real difference in quality.

Rather, the large number of megapixels means that the camera tends to produce noise in poor lighting conditions. The smartphone suppresses this noise and images become muddy-looking. The problem is also not solved if we were to enable Night Mode. Theoretically, a high resolution should bring advantages when zooming in. Unfortunately, this did not happen as we see a high loss of detail here.

Close-up of the camera lenses on the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone.
The triple camera configuration from the previous year has unfortunately been retained! / © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks

Selfies are also hardly convincing with the Galaxy A16 5G, with the front camera being more suitable for video telephony.

Battery and charging

Like most sub-$200 smartphones, the Galaxy A16 5G boasts a large 5,000 mAh battery. This must be charged using a cable, and the quick-charging function should work with 25 W. However, charging times are comparatively long in reality.

Pros:

  • Very good battery life

Cons:

  • No wireless charging support
  • Fast charging is slow even with a suitable charger

In our review, the Galaxy A16 5G stood out positively for its long battery life. The battery benchmark from PC Mark gave the smartphone a runtime of 12h 47m, so you should be able to get by with the phone for two days without a power outlet. This also makes the A16 5G a good companion for multimedia applications. Together with the beautiful display, this makes it a very good companion for long commutes.

Charging times Galaxy A16 5G

Charging status Charge time
0 % 0h 0m
10 % 0h 12m
20 % 0h 23m
50 % 0h 56m
75 % 1h 29m
100 % 2h 05m

However, as the table of charging times shows, the A16 5G has to be plugged in for a relatively long time when the battery is empty. Even though Samsung provides the smartphone with a fast charging function that can charge the phone at 25 W, you have to wait over 20 minutes even for a 20% battery charge. The entry-level smartphone also does not support wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G technical specifications

  Technical specifications
Device
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
Image
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
Display
  • 6.7", AMOLED
    1,080 x 2,340 px
    90 Hz refresh rate
SoC
  • Exynos 1300
RAM
  • 4 GB
Storage
  • 128 GB, 109.3 available, expandable via microSD up to 1.5 TB
Software
  • OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
    6 Android updates + 6 years of security updates
Main camera
  • Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8
    Ultra wide angle: 5 MP, f/2.2
    Macro lens: 2 MP, f/2.4
Selfie
  • 13 MP, f/2.0 aperture
Battery capacity
  • 5,000 mAh
    Fast charging with up to 25 W
IP rating
  • IP54
Connectivity
  • 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC
Dimensions and weight
  • 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm, 200 g

Conclusion

Samsung makes it difficult for us tech journalists once again! For less than $200, the Galaxy A16 5G is a smartphone that is definitely worth recommending. This is attributed to the good display, the very good battery life, and the long update warranty of six years. If you want to primarily use your smartphone for surfing the web, making calls, and using apps such as Instagram or TikTok, you will be satisfied for half a dozen years.

However, those who want a little more will soon be dissatisfied with the Galaxy A16 5G all too quickly. Even for this year, there is very little performance capability left by the processor. You can expect occasional stutters and long app loading times. It is simply annoying that Samsung has left out the 3.5 mm audio port and carried over the rather poor camera setup from last year. The Galaxy A16 5G remains a purchase recommendation—but with severe limitations!

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Benjamin Lucks

Benjamin Lucks
Product Reviewer

Benjamin works as a freelance journalist and is always on the lookout for special features that make new cell phones, headphones and gadgets interesting for the reader. If he doesn't succeed, he comforts himself by writing short stories and using his digital camera.

To the author profile
Recommended articles
Latest articles
