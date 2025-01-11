Galaxy A16 5G Review: $200 Phone with 6 Years of Updates!

It has not been around for very long and retails for $199.99 a pop: This is the Galaxy A16 5G, another entry-level smartphone from Samsung. It looks very similar to the previous model and is recognizable by its slightly larger display. However, a closer look reveals the A16 5G is an even better deal for the future than the A15 5G. Find out why this is so in nextpit's Samsung Galaxy A16 5G review!

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Good Software updates until 2030

Beautiful 6.7-inch display

Very long battery life

Expandable memory supported Bad Disappointing camera quality, especially at night

Might come up short performance-wise in the next few years

No more 3.5 mm audio port

Long charging times Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: All deals

Design & build quality First off, the Galaxy A16 5G is slightly larger than its predecessor. Although Samsung managed to install a larger display, the chassis size has increased to 16.4 x 7.8 x 7.9 mm. The weight has remained the same at 200 g and, upon closer inspection, we took note of a painful loss: Samsung has now also done away with the 3.5 mm audio port in its entry-level models. Pros: Pretty back with the look of a pocket mirror

Responsive fingerprint sensor located in the power button

IP54 waterproof rating Cons: 3.5 mm audio port is no more

Design looks a little outdated in 2025 Review units normally arrive as part of a package. At first, I wasn't sure whether Samsung had sent the correct model. This is because the Galaxy A16 5G looks very similar to its predecessor. I reviewed the A15 5G last year and almost everything has remained unchanged. We have a solidly built, large smartphone with the typical Samsung design language and a trio of cameras behind. A fingerprint sensor is located within the power button and is very responsive! © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks A Samsung logo is embedded in the reflective back. Nice! © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks A little outdated? The display has a waterdrop notch. © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks The USB-C port is located at the bottom and unfortunately, it comes with only the USB 2.0 standard. © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks A closer look reveals only the slightly larger chassis. However, the growth of a few millimeters is imperceptible: the Galaxy A15 5G was already a relatively large smartphone. The back now looks a little more attractive thanks to the reflective surface and the 3.5 mm audio port at the bottom is no longer around as it was on the A15 5G. If you spend a lot of time with smartphones, the design looks a little old-fashioned in 2025. However, since Samsung offers IP54 protection against dust and water splashes, there is very little to complain about overall. Yes, the Galaxy A16 5G is still made of plastic all around, but you shouldn't expect more from a $200 handset. However, due to the high-quality workmanship, I found it nice to hold in the hands. Samsung did a really good job of hiding the fact that it had to save money when selecting the build material. Finally, the inadequate loudspeaker, which emits audio from the bottom of the handset, is typical of an entry-level smartphone. The volume level is okay, but you often cover it with your hand when playing videos or mobile games. Since there is no second speaker, this severely limits the audio quality.

Display The display, which measures an impressive 6.7 inches across diagonally, is a little better. It is also based on Samsung's own "Super AMOLED" technology, which works at variable refresh rates of up to 90 Hz. The resolution stands at 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, which ensures a solid pixel density of around 385 ppi. However, the low price is definitely noticeable in front as the Galaxy A16 5G features an antiquated teardrop notch. Pros: Very high-quality display for this price range

Narrower bezels than its predecessor

Variable refresh rate of up to 90 Hz Cons: Teardrop notch looks a little outdated

Display is not particularly bright at only 800 nits

Color changes visible at lateral viewing angles Samsung is known for its very good smartphone displays, which is why the 6.7-inch AMOLED panel in the Galaxy A16 5G also impressed. The display picked up points with good color reproduction and is also very sharp with a pixel density of 385 ppi. As the display supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, content looks buttery smooth. Of course, Samsung has more powerful displays, which means this is not the best display there is (as expected). Although Samsung uses an AMOLED panel, you can see color changes when you look at the side of the handset. White screen content becomes bluish. The fact that Samsung still relies on a clear teardrop notch also seems a little outdated.

Software: Even longer Android updates The Galaxy A16 5G comes with Android 14 right out of the box, where Samsung installed its own Android skin known as OneUI version 6.1. Immediately after unboxing, the smartphone showed us it was running on the November 2024 security update in January 2025. According to the manufacturer's promise, this will remain the case for six years, with up to six years of new Android versions. Pros: Particularly long update promise

OneUI strikes a good balance between functionality and user-friendliness Cons: Pre-installed apps such as Temu or Royal Match

No support for Samsung's Galaxy AI A clear argument in favor of the Galaxy A16 5G is the long update warranty of six years. For less than $200 a pop, you are bringing home a smartphone that you can theoretically be used until 2030 without any drawbacks in terms of security updates and operating system versions. The fact that Samsung also guarantees six further Android versions is extremely welcome, where flagship handsets from other manufacturers are not even supported that long! If you are satisfied with the Galaxy A16 5G, you get a lot for your money! The operating system interface has been adapted to the phone's appearance. © nextpit You know what's annoying? There is pre-installed software which thankfully can be uninstalled. © nextpit After an update, the A16 5G runs on the latest operating system. © nextpit If you desire, you can also use the Galaxy A16 5G in dark mode. © nextpit In the PC Mark benchmark, the phone lasted particularly long. © nextpit Unfortunately, this overall package also includes some bloatware, which thankfully, can be uninstalled after setting up the smartphone. As an entry-level phone, it also lacks support for Samsung's in-house AI known as Galaxy AI. However, if you are interested, you can still use Google's Gemini on the handset or install ChatGPT as a separate app. You can read our detailed OneUI review to know more. Screenshots of the operating system can be found in the photo gallery above!

Performance & Hardware Samsung switched to its own Exynos SoC for the Galaxy A16 5G from MediaTek. The Exynos 1300 was manufactured using the more modern 5 nm process and should offer a performance advantage in theory. The entry-level SoC is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory as standard. This can be expanded via microSD cards. The Galaxy A16 5G connects wirelessly via WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G, with the only wired connection being USB 2.0. Pros: Better performance than last year

At least 128 GB of internal memory

Expandable flash memory Cons: Very little room for better performance over the next few years

Contains rather old connectivity standards The performance level has increased compared to its predecessor, albeit marginally. By switching from the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC to the Exynos 1300, we gained around 40 percent in single-core performance and just under 10 percent in multi-core, according to benchmark results. However, since the performance of the Galaxy A15 5G was merely sufficient last year, the Galaxy A16 5G is by no means a powerhouse. This is partly due to the comparatively small amount of 4 GB RAM that comes with the smartphone as standard. However, the 128 GB internal memory is fine. In everyday use, we have to live with occasional stutters and rather long waiting times when launching apps and loading websites. The Galaxy A16 5G can play mobile games such as Call of Duty: Mobile on the lowest graphics settings, but if you want more here, you should look at older refurbished smartphones. Older flagships offer better performance that will still be more powerful than the Galaxy A16 5G in 2025. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Poco M6 Pro Poco X5 Pro 5G Motorola Edge 30 Neo Samsung Galaxy A53 OnePlus Nord 2 Google Pixel 6a 3D Mark Wild Life 1.379 1.223 - 2.457 1.205 2.280 4.175 5.762 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test (Extreme¹) Best loop: 1,230

Worst loop: 1,220 Best loop: 1,230

Worst loop: 1,220 ¹ Best loop: 346 Worst loop: 344 Stability: 99.4 Best loop: 2,459 Worst loop: 2,438 Best loop: 1,208 Worst loop: 1,109 Best loop: 2,298

Worst loop: 2293 Best loop: 4181

Worst loop: 2515 Best loop: 4,941

Worst loop: 2,860 Geekbench 5 Single: 973

Multi: 2,043 Single: 696

Multi: 1,872 Single: 725

Multi: 1,902 Single: 768

Multi: 2,685 Single: 1,208

Multi: 4,310 Single: 1,155

Multi: 3,356 Single: 811

Multi: 2,690 Single: 1,038

Multi: 2,890 The A16 5G is similarly outdated in terms of connectivity. While current flagships already feature WiFi 7, the A16 5G works with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which isn't the latest standard. However, the slow data transfer with the USB 2.0 port is particularly annoying, although it at least works via a Type-C port. The Galaxy A16 5G review unit also supports the new 5G transmission standard. Of course, you can only take advantage of this if your smartphone contract supports 5G connectivity.

Camera Flipping it over, we find a triple camera configuration with a 50 MP wide-angle shooter, a 5 MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera. If we were to compare the A16 with the technical specifications of its predecessor, we notice that nothing has changed here. The same applies to the front camera, which still features a 13 MP shooter and has no autofocus. The Galaxy A16 5G records videos in a maximum of 1,080p at 30 frames per second. Pros: Produces usable photos during the day

Zooming out possible thanks to the ultra wide-angle lens Cons: Night shots are still disappointing

Poor quality of the ultra wide-angle camera remains the same

Falls far short of overall expectations Some of my biggest criticisms when reviewing the Galaxy A15 5G were related to the camera setup. Samsung relied on a quality level that is typical for entry-level devices, which can produce beautiful pictures with the wide-angle camera during the day, but that's about it. Since Samsung uses the same camera module, the same points of criticism remain. Examples can be found in the following gallery: Wide-angle camera © nextpit Ultra wide-angle camera © nextpit 2x zoom © nextpit 10x zoom © nextpit Wide-angle camera © nextpit Wide-angle camera © nextpit Wide-angle camera © nextpit Wide-angle camera at dusk © nextpit Wide-angle camera at dusk with movement © nextpit Wide-angle camera at dusk © nextpit 2x zoom at dusk © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night without Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera at night with Night Mode © nextpit Wide-angle camera © nextpit Ultra wide-angle camera © nextpit Undergood lighting conditions, such as a sunny winter day, the main camera can certainly score with good image quality. The Galaxy A16 5G reduces the 50 MP resolution of the main camera to 12 megapixels via pixel binning. However, if you were compare the full resolution with the results produced by pixel binning, there is no real difference in quality. Rather, the large number of megapixels means that the camera tends to produce noise in poor lighting conditions. The smartphone suppresses this noise and images become muddy-looking. The problem is also not solved if we were to enable Night Mode. Theoretically, a high resolution should bring advantages when zooming in. Unfortunately, this did not happen as we see a high loss of detail here. The triple camera configuration from the previous year has unfortunately been retained! / © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks Selfies are also hardly convincing with the Galaxy A16 5G, with the front camera being more suitable for video telephony.

Battery and charging Like most sub-$200 smartphones, the Galaxy A16 5G boasts a large 5,000 mAh battery. This must be charged using a cable, and the quick-charging function should work with 25 W. However, charging times are comparatively long in reality. Pros: Very good battery life Cons: No wireless charging support

Fast charging is slow even with a suitable charger In our review, the Galaxy A16 5G stood out positively for its long battery life. The battery benchmark from PC Mark gave the smartphone a runtime of 12h 47m, so you should be able to get by with the phone for two days without a power outlet. This also makes the A16 5G a good companion for multimedia applications. Together with the beautiful display, this makes it a very good companion for long commutes. Charging times Galaxy A16 5G Charging status Charge time 0 % 0h 0m 10 % 0h 12m 20 % 0h 23m 50 % 0h 56m 75 % 1h 29m 100 % 2h 05m However, as the table of charging times shows, the A16 5G has to be plugged in for a relatively long time when the battery is empty. Even though Samsung provides the smartphone with a fast charging function that can charge the phone at 25 W, you have to wait over 20 minutes even for a 20% battery charge. The entry-level smartphone also does not support wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G technical specifications Technical specifications Device Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Image Display 6.7", AMOLED

1,080 x 2,340 px

90 Hz refresh rate SoC Exynos 1300 RAM 4 GB Storage 128 GB, 109.3 available, expandable via microSD up to 1.5 TB Software OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14

6 Android updates + 6 years of security updates Main camera Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.8

Ultra wide angle: 5 MP, f/2.2

Macro lens: 2 MP, f/2.4 Selfie 13 MP, f/2.0 aperture Battery capacity 5,000 mAh

Fast charging with up to 25 W IP rating IP54 Connectivity 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.3 / NFC Dimensions and weight 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm, 200 g