Robot Cleaners Shouldn't Be Expensive: Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is 30% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Dream D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum mop
© Dreame
Dreame offers a wide range of robot cleaners, including affordable options that would fit many households' budgets. Right now, its popular Dreame D10 Plus is on sale at Amazon, returning to the near record-low price of $279 from $399, saving you $120, or 30%.

This is through the $100 discount combined with the $20 coupon you need to apply. While it's not the best price, it's still $20 shy of the record-low we saw. At the same time, it doesn't require a Prime membership and has been running for several days, giving you ample time to grab one.

Why Consider the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 for Your Home?

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 was launched last year and represents a notable upgrade from its predecessor. Primarily, it features a larger 4-liter dust bag in the auto-empty station, which can now hold up to 90 days' worth of debris and dust before manual disposal is needed. During that time, you can enjoy hands-free cleaning with minimal intervention.

It boasts a capable 6,000 Pa suction rating, which rivals many pricier robot vacuums. This easily lifts dirt from between tiles and parquet flooring, while the carpet detection feature automatically boosts suction when it moves onto carpets and rugs. The floating brush design helps prevent hair from getting tangled, ensuring even more efficient cleaning.

It's important to note that the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 offers basic mopping functionality, but it's still effective at wiping away most light stains from floors. Additionally, the 150-milliliter water tank in the robot has adjustable water flow for customized mopping.

While it's a budget-friendly robot vacuum, it features object detection for obstacle avoidance, integrated with laser navigation. It also supports 3D mapping for editable maps and customizable cleaning routines. Furthermore, it has a large 5,200 mAh battery that provides up to 280 minutes of runtime, which is longer than many alternative robot vacuums.

Are you looking for a robot vacuum and mop under $300? What are your thoughts on the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 and its features? Let us know in the comments.

