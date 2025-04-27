As spring progresses, it's an opportune time to focus on improving your wellbeing. To help you track your exercise and recovery, a smartwatch is a great addition to your fitness and health toolkit. Currently, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 with AI features is back to its best price of $219 on Amazon, down from $299, saving you $80 or 27%.

This offer applies to the 40 mm size, Wi-Fi-only variant in\ Green colorway. If you prefer a larger model, the 44 mm in Green is also $80 off, bringing its price down to $249 from $329.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Save $80 on the non-LTE model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon.

Why Consider Buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra in the second half of last year. While the standard model is quite similar to its predecessor in terms of design, it features both modest and significant upgrades under the hood.

The smartwatch retains the vibrant and bright AMOLED display, along with military-grade durability and an IP68 rating with 5 ATM water resistance, making it suitable for swimming and snorkeling in addition to outdoor activities.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is a great option for fitness, however, it's more close to the Earth than the Ultra variant. / © nextpit

Internally, it features an enhanced BioActive sensor with more LED lights. This results in more accurate measurements for heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and other metrics like sleep and stress. The smartwatch is powered by a faster and more efficient Exynos W1000 processor, which adds three cores to the CPU, bringing the total to five. You can expect a more stable and faster overall performance.

The Galaxy Watch 7 also introduces new AI-powered tracking tools, including enhanced AI insights, sleep apnea detection, AGEs index, and Energy Score. Additionally, you can customize your workouts by combining or adjusting various parameters and goals.

Battery life on the Galaxy Watch 7 is more than adequate, lasting a couple of days or even three, depending on your settings. This surpasses what you can typically achieve with the Apple Watch Series. Charging is also now quicker than before.

Are you looking to prioritize your health this year? What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 7 at this discounted price? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.