Road Trip Ready: Jackery's Rugged 1 kWh Power Station is Now 44% Off

While there are many power stations to choose from, only a few offer enhanced durability. Jackery's products are popular for their rugged power stations. Now, their latest Explorer 1000 V2 is on sale on Amazon, returning to its second-best price of $449, which is $350 or 44% off the usual price.

This price is $50 higher than the record-low we saw last year. Even so, that was in 2024, making the current offer the best price for this year. The discount is applied automatically, and you don't need to use a coupon.

Why the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is a Reliable Power Station

Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 arrived last year, offering a sleeker design and improved portability compared to its predecessor. Despite these changes, it retains its drop-proof and fire-resistant rating, making it a suitable power station for outdoor and industrial uses, as well as for home use where accidental bumps are unavoidable.

In addition to its sturdy build, the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 features significant upgrades from its predecessor. It now utilizes LFP cells for a longer battery lifespan and improved heating and charging efficiency. It has a 1,070 Wh battery capacity, capable of fully charging a MacBook Air more than a dozen times. Plus, its 1,500 W (3,000 W peak) rating means it can run high-powered appliances like an electric grill.

Close-up of a Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 with control panel and LED light.
Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 power station comes with a bright LED torch. / © nextpit

The US version includes three full-sized AC sockets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a DC car input to accommodate multiple devices simultaneously. It also features a bright LED torch and a colored LCD screen to monitor the status and battery charge level. Alternatively, you can manage it using the Jackery mobile app.

With its emergency charging mode, you can fully recharge the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 in under an hour, which is significantly faster than the previous power station in the same series. When paired with the new bi-facial solar panel, it also charges more efficiently using solar power.

Are you planning a summer trip or outdoor camping? Would you need a power station like the Explorer 1000 V2? Let us know your plans in the comments.

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
