Anker is known for its popular smartphone power banks and chargers, and its power stations are also highly regarded. If you're looking for one, the best-selling Anker Solix C1000 1 kWh home/RV generator is currently 50% off on Amazon. This translates to a $500 saving, which is the second-best price ever recorded for this product.

You don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this deal. The total savings are achieved through a $200 instant discount combined with a $300 coupon that needs to be applied at checkout.

Why the Anker Solix C1000 Portable Power Station is a Popular Choice

Since its launch last year, the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station has remained one of the best-selling 1 kWh units on the market. This is attributed to its sleek and lightweight design, along with its useful features.

The Solix C1000 features a 1,056 Wh expandable battery capacity, which is rated to run a projector continuously for almost 24 hours or fully charge a MacBook more than a dozen times. It provides a power output of 1,800 W (2,400 W peak), enough to power many high-wattage appliances, such as an electric grill for an hour.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts. / © Anker

Despite its large capacity, it weighs only 28.44 lbs and measures 14.8 x 8.07 x 10.5 inches. It includes two large handles on the sides for easy transport, and the device itself is designed to be drop-proof and incorporates smart features to reduce overheating or fire risk.

In terms of ports, it offers multiple AC sockets on the front, along with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. There's also a DC input and a clear, bright LCD screen. The built-in torch is quite large and wide for its size, making it useful for camping and power outages at night.

Recharging the Solix C1000 is convenient. A key feature is its fast charging capability, which allows it to charge from 0 to 80% in just 43 minutes, or to a full charge in about an hour. It also supports fast solar charging with a maximum input of 600 W from solar panels.

Are you planning to purchase a power station for your outdoor excursions or as a home backup power source? Share your plans in the comments.