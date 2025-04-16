Hot topics

Buy Anker's Solix C1000 for 50% Off and Never Worry of Outage Ever Again

Anker is known for its popular smartphone power banks and chargers, and its power stations are also highly regarded. If you're looking for one, the best-selling Anker Solix C1000 1 kWh home/RV generator is currently 50% off on Amazon. This translates to a $500 saving, which is the second-best price ever recorded for this product.

You don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this deal. The total savings are achieved through a $200 instant discount combined with a $300 coupon that needs to be applied at checkout.

Why the Anker Solix C1000 Portable Power Station is a Popular Choice

Since its launch last year, the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station has remained one of the best-selling 1 kWh units on the market. This is attributed to its sleek and lightweight design, along with its useful features.

The Solix C1000 features a 1,056 Wh expandable battery capacity, which is rated to run a projector continuously for almost 24 hours or fully charge a MacBook more than a dozen times. It provides a power output of 1,800 W (2,400 W peak), enough to power many high-wattage appliances, such as an electric grill for an hour.

Anker Solix C1000 portable power station and solar generator
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts. / © Anker

Despite its large capacity, it weighs only 28.44 lbs and measures 14.8 x 8.07 x 10.5 inches. It includes two large handles on the sides for easy transport, and the device itself is designed to be drop-proof and incorporates smart features to reduce overheating or fire risk.

In terms of ports, it offers multiple AC sockets on the front, along with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. There's also a DC input and a clear, bright LCD screen. The built-in torch is quite large and wide for its size, making it useful for camping and power outages at night.

Recharging the Solix C1000 is convenient. A key feature is its fast charging capability, which allows it to charge from 0 to 80% in just 43 minutes, or to a full charge in about an hour. It also supports fast solar charging with a maximum input of 600 W from solar panels.

Are you planning to purchase a power station for your outdoor excursions or as a home backup power source? Share your plans in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

