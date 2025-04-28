While there was a limited sale on the Pixel 9 last week, an even greater saving is now available for those who missed the previous offer. The base model of Google's current compact flagship smartphone is back to its best price of $499, which is $200 less (25%) than the usual price of $799.

Furthermore, an even bigger saving can be had on the 256 GB option, priced at $649, down by $250 (28%) from $899. This discount applies to the Obsidian black, Wintergreen, and Porcelain color options.

Why Buy the Pixel 9 Over the Pixel 9a?

The Pixel 9 (review) can be a compelling alternative to the newly launched Pixel 9a for those seeking a true Pixel flagship experience, especially now that its price is closer, with a difference of only $100. This means you get more significant upgrades that make the price difference worthwhile.

For starters, it features a semi-compact design, measuring 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm, offering a comfortable one-handed feel. It's also quite light, weighing 198 grams. The device is built with an aluminum frame and rounder corners that don't dig into your palm. Additionally, it boasts an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The OLED screen can go from very dark to very bright. / © nextpit

You get a flagship-tier 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The front and rear panels are protected by tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing better resistance to cracks from drops.

The Pixel 9 is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and has a larger 12 GB of RAM compared to the Pixel 9a. This enables it to support new Pixel AI tools that the mid-range Pixel smartphone cannot. For instance, there's Pixel Screenshots, which organizes screenshots and allows searchable content within them using AI.

In terms of camera, it features a familiar 50 MP main camera and a new 48 MP ultrawide sensor on the back. The Pixel 9 has proven to be a versatile shooter, even outperforming many flagship Android camera phones.

The battery capacity inside is slightly larger, now at 4,700 mAh. It can be charged via wired connection at 27 W or wirelessly up to 15 W. Reverse wireless charging is also supported.

Are you looking for a compact smartphone with a top-class camera? What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9 now that it's discounted? Tell us your plans in the comments.