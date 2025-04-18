Most wireless earbuds with premium features come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, EarFun has emerged as a popular brand, offering capable in-ear headphones that are more affordable than their high-end counterparts. We're excited to see their latest Air Pro 4 earbuds drop to an attractive $63 from $95, or 35% off the usual.

The earbuds are listed at $79, and you can snag an extra 20% off at checkout using the provided coupon. Other color variations are also discounted via coupon, bringing their price down to $71.

Affiliate offer EarFun Air Pro 4 Get 35% off on the EarFun Air Pro 4 using discount and coupon at Amazon.

Why the EarFun Air Pro 4 are Our Top Pick for ANC Earbuds

We gave the EarFun Air Pro 4 (review) a perfect rating, recognizing their phenomenal Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance, rich feature set, and high-quality sound, all without exceeding the $100 mark. This current deal makes them even more compelling for those seeking high-res audio and effective noise-canceling capabilities.

The EarFun Air Pro 4 sport an elliptical and elongated stem design and feature intuitive touch-sensitive controls. They boast an IPX5 water-resistance rating, which, while not as robust as some pricier headphones, is sufficient for withstanding sweat and accidental splashes. Plus, convenient in-ear detection is also included.

Once again, the EarFun app offers an outstanding range of functions. For instance, all the earbuds' operating options can be customized. / © nextpit

What truly makes the EarFun Air Pro 4 stand out is their support for the AptX lossless standard and the LDAC codec. Nevertheless, the 10mm composite drivers deliver exceptional sound quality with a more than adequate bass or low-frequency response.

The design of the ear tips contributes to effective passive noise cancellation, while the adaptive hybrid ANC system excels at blocking out various types of ambient noise. Although wind noise isn't completely eliminated, the reduction is noticeably good. We also appreciate features like Auracast, multipoint pairing, and Google Fast Pair. Notably, they are also compatible with iPhones.

The charging case supports wireless charging. The earbuds themselves offer up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge, extending to an impressive 52 hours with the charging case.

What are your thoughts on the EarFun Air Pro 4 at this discounted price? Share your plans and opinions – we're eager to hear them!