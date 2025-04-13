You don't need to wait for an Easter sale to snag significant discounts on some of Apple's headphones . For instance, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are currently available for $189, down from $249, offering a $60 (24%) saving at both Amazon and Best Buy.

While this isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen, it's still a substantial discount on these high-end active noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Pro 2 Save $60 (24%) when you buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why Apple Users Should Consider the AirPods Pro 2

The refreshed Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review) maintain the same exterior design as the AirPods Pro 2 with a Lightning port. They feature the familiar iconic "hair-dryer" shape and come with replaceable ear tips for enhanced passive noise cancellation. However, the USB-C variant now boasts an IP54 certification, providing protection against dust and water splashes, as well as sweat.

My colleague has praised the AirPods Pro 2 for their lightweight construction, ensuring comfortable wear and a secure fit. They offer both haptic and touch-sensitive controls on each earbud, making volume and playback adjustments convenient and eliminating the need to constantly interact with your iPhone.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

The AirPods Pro 2 generally present a flat audio profile, delivering accurate sound with a relatively balanced bass and treble response. However, you can choose from several EQ presets to better tailor the sound to your listening preferences. While they support basic SBC and AAC codecs, the AirPods Pro 2 excel with their rich spatial audio and head-tracking feature.

Adaptive ANC performs exceptionally well on the AirPods Pro 2, effectively reducing a wide range of noises. While granular adjustment options would be appreciated, the transparency mode offers a natural way to blend ambient sound with your audio.

On a single charge, the earbuds provide up to 6 hours of listening time, with a slightly shorter duration when ANC or transparency mode is active. The total runtime extends to up to 30 hours with the charging case. A notable advantage is the support for wireless charging, allowing for convenient on-the-go top-ups using your iPhone.

Do you own an iPhone but haven't yet experienced AirPods? What are your thoughts on the AirPods Pro 2 at this discounted price? Share your opinions in the comments below.