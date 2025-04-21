If you're looking for a compact flagship camera phone , your options are limited. However, one of the best options is currently on sale. Google's unlocked Pixel 9 has dropped to $639 from $799 on Amazon, a 20% or $160 price reduction.

While this isn't the absolute lowest price ever, it's still a significant discount. The deal currently applies to the Obsidian (black) variant with 128 GB of storage, while other configurations and colorways are at their regular prices.

Why the Google Pixel 9 is a Popular Compact Smartphone

Google's Pixel 9 (review) was released alongside the Pixel 9 Pro last fall, featuring a redesigned aesthetic with rounder corners and a flat frame. The rear camera visor has also been updated with an elliptical module. While the device has slightly increased in dimensions and weight, it's notably thinner than its predecessor and retains its IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The OLED Actua display is marginally wider and significantly brighter, reaching a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. It also incorporates a faster and more accurate ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and the display is protected by tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Google's Pixel 9 has a brighter and slightly wider 6.3-inch OLED display. / © nextpit

Camera hardware remains largely unchanged, with the exception of a new 48 MP ultrawide camera, which is expected to deliver more detailed ultrawide photos. However, the new Tensor G4 chipset, with its improved image processing and AI capabilities, contributes to optimized image quality in both photos and videos. Notably, the Pixel 9 excels in daylight photography, capturing crisp details and accurate colors, and performs admirably in low-light conditions.

Google introduced new software features like Add Me and enhancements to Magic Editor for photo editing. The phone also features a larger 12 GB of RAM to support new on-device Gemini features, such as Pixel Screenshots and Call Notes. Battery life is expected to be improved thanks to a larger 4,700 mAh battery, and charging is relatively quick with 27W wired charging, along with 15W wireless and reverse wireless charging.

