LG announced its exit from the smartphone market four years ago but promised to keep updating its phones for a few years. Now, the South Korean brand has set a deadline for the update of its servers for its mobile phones. If you have an LG Wing, Velvet, or other mobile, it is time to install the final updates before they vanish from the internet.

The shutdown news comes almost four years after the company announced it was quitting the smartphone market, after years of losses and a string of failed experiments in form factors and features, including the "modular" G5, a series of dual-screen models, and finally, the wacky LG Wing.

Teased in January 2021, the rollable display phone remained a prototype. / © LG

LG Servers Shutdown Date

LG Electronics posted a notice (spotted by Android Authority) on its Korean website warning owners of LG smartphones that the update servers will be shut down on June 30, 2025, 00:00 Korea Time (GMT +9).

That will affect not only the OTA updates, but also related features such as the phone's built-in app update feature, and the availability of the LG Bridge tool for syncing with a compatible PC.

The company recommends updating smartphone models before the 30th, as updates won't be available after the date. After the date, LG phones will continue to work, but won't be receiving any further feature updates or security patches.

The LG Velvet has a curious "dual screen" cover accessory. / © nextpit

Promise fulfilled

Back in 2021, LG promised it would be updating its phones according to their support policies, in some cases for up to three years for some models in South Korea. We have not one but two LG Wing models in the office, and they did get updated to Android 13, even before some other brands (cough, Motorola) started distributing the same system version.

Anyway, time to take those old-timers out of the drawer, power them up, and install the last-ever patches before the shutdown. We recommend starting the process way before the cut-off date because there might be cumulative updates and several restarts.

Do you still have an LG phone? Are you planning something special with it, or maybe try your luck with auctioning? Share your thoughts in the comments below.