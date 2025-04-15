Hot topics

Bye-Bye Pet Hair! Get the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus for $200 Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Bagless
© Ecovacs
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

As the weather warms up, many of us are starting spring cleaning. If you find this chore daunting, a robot cleaner offers a convenient solution. Right now, Amazon is offering the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus robot vacuum and mop at its best price yet of $349, down from $549. This translates to a significant saving of $200 (36%).

While this price matches the record low we saw last month, it's still a substantial discount that's worth considering, even with the Easter sale approaching next week.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus is a Popular Robot Cleaner

The Deebot N20 Plus is one of Ecovacs' latest affordable robot cleaners. It boasts a powerful suction rating of 8,000 Pa, making it highly effective at lifting even large debris. Its anti-tangle brush system also makes it a reliable solution for homes with pets. Furthermore, the Deebot N20 Plus excels at mopping floors with its vibrating mop function.

Beyond its cleaning capabilities, the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus features a bagless auto-empty station with an advanced filtration system. This design makes disposing of collected dust and debris efficient – simply open the lid and pour it into the trash. Unlike some other robot vacuum stations, you won't need to purchase dust bags, and the bin's capacity allows for up to 45 days of hands-free cleaning.

Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus robot vacuum near its charging station on a tiled floor.
Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus has a bagless automated docking station. / © Ecovacs

For navigation, the Deebot N20 Plus utilizes LiDAR technology for precise obstacle avoidance. It also offers quick mapping, which can be managed through the Ecovacs Home app. This allows you to customize cleaning routines and manage multi-floor cleaning, with options to select vacuum and mop simultaneously or vacuum-only modes.

The Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus offers a runtime of up to 300 minutes, which is longer than most robot cleaners in its class. Moreover, you don't need to manually charge it as it automatically returns to its docking station when the battery is low.

Are you looking for an affordable robot vacuum and mop that effectively cleans without a premium price tag? What are your thoughts on the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus at this discounted rate? Share your plans and opinions in the comments below.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing