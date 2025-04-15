As the weather warms up, many of us are starting spring cleaning. If you find this chore daunting, a robot cleaner offers a convenient solution. Right now, Amazon is offering the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus robot vacuum and mop at its best price yet of $349, down from $549. This translates to a significant saving of $200 (36%).

While this price matches the record low we saw last month, it's still a substantial discount that's worth considering, even with the Easter sale approaching next week.

Why the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus is a Popular Robot Cleaner

The Deebot N20 Plus is one of Ecovacs' latest affordable robot cleaners. It boasts a powerful suction rating of 8,000 Pa, making it highly effective at lifting even large debris. Its anti-tangle brush system also makes it a reliable solution for homes with pets. Furthermore, the Deebot N20 Plus excels at mopping floors with its vibrating mop function.

Beyond its cleaning capabilities, the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus features a bagless auto-empty station with an advanced filtration system. This design makes disposing of collected dust and debris efficient – simply open the lid and pour it into the trash. Unlike some other robot vacuum stations, you won't need to purchase dust bags, and the bin's capacity allows for up to 45 days of hands-free cleaning.

Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus has a bagless automated docking station. / © Ecovacs

For navigation, the Deebot N20 Plus utilizes LiDAR technology for precise obstacle avoidance. It also offers quick mapping, which can be managed through the Ecovacs Home app. This allows you to customize cleaning routines and manage multi-floor cleaning, with options to select vacuum and mop simultaneously or vacuum-only modes.

The Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus offers a runtime of up to 300 minutes, which is longer than most robot cleaners in its class. Moreover, you don't need to manually charge it as it automatically returns to its docking station when the battery is low.

Are you looking for an affordable robot vacuum and mop that effectively cleans without a premium price tag? What are your thoughts on the Ecovacs Deebot N20 Plus at this discounted rate? Share your plans and opinions in the comments below.