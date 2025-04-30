Following Google's merging of Google Pay into Google Wallet for Android, the platform has received a steady stream of meaningful and useful features , alongside expanded availability. It now appears that the digital wallet app could soon gain the ability to easily add cards with a simple gesture.

Currently, there are two primary methods for adding credit and debit cards to Google Wallet: manually entering card details and scanning a card by taking a picture of it. While these methods are effective, the upcoming method could prove even more efficient.

Tap Your Card via NFC to Add to Google Wallet

Android Authority discovered hints within the latest Google Play services app indicating that Google is working on a way to add supported debit and credit cards via NFC. This feature is located within the "Add payment method" section, suggesting that the cards added here will be used for tap-to-pay or scan transactions.

The strings of code further describe how a user should perform this action: first, by launching the "Tap to add a card" button in Google Wallet. Subsequently, adding the card is performed simply by tapping or holding the card against the back of the smartphone.

<string name="bc25_nfc_tap_card_details">Hold your card close to the back of your device until it vibrates </string> <string name=”bc25_nfc_use_this_screen_text”>Tap card to phone</string>

Once the card is tapped, basic card details should be added automatically. However, security authentication, such as entering the CVV or bank verification, could be required to successfully add the card as a payment method, similar to the existing manual scanning or entry methods.

It is speculated that not all cards from banks supported by Google Wallet will be able to be added using the tap-and-hold gesture. The card will likely require a special chip, such as EMV-enabled cards.

Even so, there's a possibility that this feature may be expanded to other types of cards, like transit passes for metro and rail networks.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

With Google Wallet gaining more features, it is solidifying its position as a leading digital wallet platform for Android. What other features would you like to see added to it? Let us know in the comments.