If you're hunting for a budget smartphone , either as a gift for a parent or as a secondary daily driver, the current sale on the Samsung Galaxy A16 might be for you. This budget device is back to its attractive record-low price of $174, which is $25 less than the usual $199.

The deal applies to the unlocked 5G variant of the Galaxy A16 with 128 GB of storage and can be picked up in Blue Black or Light Gray colorways.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G?

Samsung launched the Galaxy A16 5G (review) in January this year, packing major upgrades from its predecessor. Primarily, it now shares the same extended software support as the pricier mid-range and flagship Galaxy smartphones, promising the device 6 years of updates, meaning it should receive updates all the way to 2031.

On the exterior, it boasts a slightly larger footprint but remains a slim and lightweight device with dimensions of 16.4 x 7.8 x 7.9 mm and weighing 200 grams. It's also sturdy, thanks to IP54 dust and water resistance, protecting it from water splashes. There's a fast fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button as well.

Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G is slightly larger but it remains thin and lightweight. / © inside digital / Benjamin Lucks

The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. However, the teardrop notch on the display is a somewhat outdated design, though it might not be an issue if your previous phone has a similar design.

It runs on the speedy Exynos 1330 processor, which feels responsive in most everyday tasks. While it has a modest 4 GB of RAM, it's generally sufficient for juggling a few browser tabs or switching between apps. The large 5000 mAh battery provides more than a day of runtime, although charging the battery takes a while.

Overall, the Galaxy A16 5G is a recommended budget Android smartphone for casual users who don't perform heavy tasks. What are your thoughts on it? We'd like to hear your feedback.