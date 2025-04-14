If you're in the market for a casual tablet for quick document editing, binge-watching, or to help you through the remainder of the school year, Samsung's popular Galaxy tablets are currently on sale. Notably, the Galaxy Tab A9+ has returned to its second-best price of $155 on Amazon and Best Buy, representing a significant 29% discount.

This offer applies to the base Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64 GB of storage. However, the 128 GB option is also discounted to $199, a $70 reduction from its regular price of $269. Both Graphite and Silver color options are available as part of this sale.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Designed For?

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is positioned as one of Samsung's entry-level Android tablets. The "Plus" designation signifies advantages over the standard Tab A9, including a larger 11-inch TFT display. Furthermore, it features a faster 90 Hz refresh rate, contributing to smoother visuals when playing games and browsing the web.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a lightweight and slim large-screen tablet that is comfortable to hold in one hand and easily slips into bags and sleeves. While it lacks an official waterproof rating, Samsung emphasizes its durable construction with a metal chassis. Many users will also appreciate the loud and bass-rich quad speakers integrated into the tablet.

Internally, it's powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with either 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM, depending on the storage configuration you choose. This setup should capably handle most everyday tasks, including multitasking with split-screen apps. The 8 MP rear camera is adequate for capturing quick snapshots of documents and files.

It launched with Android 13 and is slated to receive at least two major Android upgrades, potentially three, which is a commendable update policy compared to many other mid-range Android tablets. The 7,040 mAh battery should comfortably provide more than a full day of use, potentially extending to two or three days with lighter usage patterns.

If you're seeking a tablet that offers good value without breaking the bank, is the Galaxy Tab A9+ a worthwhile purchase at this price point? We're interested to hear your thoughts in the comments.