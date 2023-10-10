The best Amazon Prime Day deals!

Price Drop Alert: $100 Off on The Most Raved Android Phone of the Year!

Authored by: Camila Rinaldi
This might seem like a clickbait headline, but I strongly disagree. When I reviewed the Google Pixel 7a, I hailed it as the best Android phone of the year, giving it a 5-star rating. Now, with a $100 price drop, what was already great has become even better.

In the realm of mid-range phones, the Pixel 7a is unparalleled. If you're considering purchasing one, today presents a fantastic opportunity: Amazon is offering a $100 discount, pricing the Pixel 7a at just $399.

Google Pixel 7a is the best mid-range smartphone you can buy

The Pixel 7a offers outstanding value for the price. The Pixel 7a boasts several standout features that make it an appealing choice for many users. Its compact design ensures it fits comfortably in the hand and pocket, while its top-notch performance ensures smooth multitasking and swift app launches.

The camera on the Pixel 7a is both versatile and reliable, producing sharp images under various conditions. Google has endowed it with a camera system that markedly outperforms its predecessor. The improvements in low-light photography are evident, and its daylight shots are just as commendable.

Google Pixel 7a review images
The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch 90 Hz OLED screen, making it a compact smartphone. / © NextPit

Much like its pricier counterparts, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a runs on Android 14 OS and is equipped with the potent Tensor G2 processor. This chip delivers performance on par with flagship models, making one wonder how Google managed to pack such power into a more affordable package.

Notably, the battery comfortably lasts an entire day on a single charge. This means you won't find yourself reaching for the charger midday, and the addition of wireless charging brings a touch of modern convenience.

However, the Pixel 7a is not without its drawbacks. It suffers from slow charging times, which can be inconvenient for those in a rush. Additionally, it's worth noting that the power adapter is not included in the box, requiring users to either make an additional purchase or use an existing charger.

What are your thoughts? Considering an upgrade to the Pixel 7a? Share with us in the comments below!

