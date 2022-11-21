Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are 20 percent off right now

Apple's Black Friday deals are starting to roll out with the AirPods Pro 2 leading the great offerings. The brand-new ANC wireless earbuds that were introduced a couple of months ago are already at an all-time low—which is unusual for Apple. For the price of $199, Apple's 2nd gen AirPods Pro earphones are 20% off on Amazon.

This year's Black Friday is still several days ahead of us. However, Apple is already helping you avoid the rush by dropping one of its deals ahead. The AirPods Pro 2 originally cost $249, the pair of premium noise-canceling in-ears are now down to $199 or equivalent to $50 outright savings.

What makes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 a wise purchase

The AirPods Pro 2 headphones are a solid upgrade to the previous generation. Apple brought notable improvements, particularly on the inside of the earbuds ranging from sound quality to battery life and wireless features on top of the proven stem-based design.

Not to be missed are the new touch controls on the surface of the headphones. Users can now easily navigate through different controls without peeking at the smartphone or relying on extra steps. Furthermore, the battery life on the AirPods Pro 2 is now significantly longer with a new playback rating of up to 30 hours with the case.

The AirPods Pro 2 case has a speaker on board / © Apple

At the core of each bud are a new audio driver and amplifier paired with an H2 chipset. This combination of the hardware enables the headphones to cancel double the noise level compared to before. Additionally, the transparency mode has been upgraded too. Apple's spatial audio with head tracking function is likewise retained but needs an iPhone running on iOS 16.

If you're on the Apple side and hunting for a set of noise-canceling buds, the AirPods Pro 2 are especially attractive at this current discount. The deal might not last over the weekend, thus, it's better to act fast while supplies are still abundant. Let us know if you want to see more Apple deals like this.