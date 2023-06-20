Score Free Apps: Android & iOS Edition!

An all-new week begins, and if you have not been caught up in the Diablo 4 maelstrom that consumed your days and nights since the game was released a couple of weeks back, perhaps enjoying some mobile action is your flavor of the week. NextPit's specially crafted list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store is here to help you kick off your week in the right direction.

Normally, these apps will cost you something, but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android. Do take note that this list is published twice each week.

These are not free apps by themselves, let's get straight about it. These are normally paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want them. However, developers do get generous occasionally by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals have a tendency to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be unpredictable and can end just like that.

NextPit ensures none of these apps in our free list have a lower than 4.0 rating. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we have not reviewed any of these. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Test Bluetooth Headset [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Find out just how much juice your Bluetooth headset has, complete with a discharge graph!

Find out just how much juice your Bluetooth headset has, complete with a discharge graph! HD Video Player Pro [4.3-stars / $2.99 ]: Another video player app that can handle 4K/Ultra HD resolution. Is your smartphone display up for it?

Another video player app that can handle 4K/Ultra HD resolution. Is your smartphone display up for it? All TV Screen Mirroring Pro [4.1-stars / $4.99 ]: Want to display content on your smartphone but on a big screen TV? This app gets the job done with aplomb.

Android games

Kids to Grandmaster Chess [4.2-stars / $5.49 ]: There is nothing quite like pitting your chess mind against a computer and seeing whether you are up to mark.

There is nothing quite like pitting your chess mind against a computer and seeing whether you are up to mark. Cooking Quest VIP [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Can you cook up a storm in time to feed your hungry diners?

Can you cook up a storm in time to feed your hungry diners? Shadow of Death [4.8-stars / $3.99 ]: Choose your hero and fight your way through dungeons as you get better loot and more powerful skills.

Choose your hero and fight your way through dungeons as you get better loot and more powerful skills. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: A fun side-scrolling game that sees you, the protagonist, run around as a stickman while dispatching of your enemies in style.

A fun side-scrolling game that sees you, the protagonist, run around as a stickman while dispatching of your enemies in style. Galaxy Attack Premium [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: It is time to save the galaxy from aliens who are hell-bent on taking over...as an ace pilot, step up and blast them out of the sky!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Resize Image [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Some images are simply too large to send via certain apps. Save space with this nifty app.

Some images are simply too large to send via certain apps. Save space with this nifty app. Video Recorder Pro [4.6-stars / $3.99 ]: Don't want to use Apple's stock video recording program? This one provides an alternative experience.

Don't want to use Apple's stock video recording program? This one provides an alternative experience. Contacts Backup & Transfer Pro [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: Backup your contacts in a safe and secure manner, transferring them to another app where necessary.

Backup your contacts in a safe and secure manner, transferring them to another app where necessary. Self Help Desk [5.0-stars / $1.99 ]: Talk to this app, where an owl will then repeat all that you have said. An interesting way of reflecting on your own words and thoughts.

Talk to this app, where an owl will then repeat all that you have said. An interesting way of reflecting on your own words and thoughts. Cloud Outliner—Nested Lists [4.5-stars / $4.99 ]: An app that helps you plan your projects and notes in a clear and concise manner, with a virtually unlimited nested list!

iOS games

Hold The Mic: STATUS [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Just how well can you bust a rhyme? This game will certainly test your skills.

Just how well can you bust a rhyme? This game will certainly test your skills. Wild Wolf Simulator 3D [4.4-stars / $9.99 ]: What is the life of a wolf like in the wild? This game will certainly provide you a glimpse of such life.

What is the life of a wolf like in the wild? This game will certainly provide you a glimpse of such life. Endless Archery [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: A relaxing archery game that is set in a very colorful world, where hitting the target is the only way of advancing.

A relaxing archery game that is set in a very colorful world, where hitting the target is the only way of advancing. Cooking Kawaii [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Show off your cooking skills to your customers and watch them return. It is a careful balance of speed and quality.

Show off your cooking skills to your customers and watch them return. It is a careful balance of speed and quality. Small Farm Plus [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A farm simulation that will let you tend to your flock and herd, making sure all the animals are well cared for

That's it for now with today's version of our free apps! It is our sincerest hope that you find something worth picking up whether it is for instant use or for delayed gratification. What do you think of the apps listed this time? Just in case you are looking for some online games to whet your gaming appetite without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections to begin this week before we work on another list to keep you entertained at the end of this week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!