Now that the work week has come to an end, it is time for yet another edition of free apps on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. We selected games and applications that are normally paid but are free for a limited time only. What are you waiting for? Let's get started!

We always try to seek games and apps that do not pose a threat to your privacy or are money pits but, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not reviewed these apps individually. This means some of them might feature several ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Relaxing Tangle Pro ( $0.99 ): Sit back and relax with this app as you create patterns using a kaleidoscope.

): Sit back and relax with this app as you create patterns using a kaleidoscope. EV Phone Spirit Box ( $1.99 ): Do you think there are spirits around us? Why not download this app and find out!

): Do you think there are spirits around us? Why not download this app and find out! Equalizer Bass & Booster Pro ( $2.49 ): How much bass can your smartphone's speakers pump out? Perhaps the clearest results can be heard if you were to use this app with a pair of headphones.

): How much bass can your smartphone's speakers pump out? Perhaps the clearest results can be heard if you were to use this app with a pair of headphones. Blur Photo ( $2.99 ): Want to make your portrait photos look good with amazing bokeh? Get this app to help.

Free Android games

Summoner's Era ( $0.99 ): It looks like a certain type of monster-catching game where you train your critters to become world beaters, and is actually also fun to play!

): It looks like a certain type of monster-catching game where you train your critters to become world beaters, and is actually also fun to play! Food Fever Premium Restaurant ( $0.99 ): Build your own restaurant and make sure your customers are well-fed!

): Build your own restaurant and make sure your customers are well-fed! Burning Sky ( $1.99 ): An amazing shoot-'em-up with fantastic graphics. Just make sure you have the reflexes to keep up with the action.

): An amazing shoot-'em-up with fantastic graphics. Just make sure you have the reflexes to keep up with the action. Jewels Planet ( $2.99 ): This match-3 game does resemble Bejeweled, and some might accuse it of a shameless clone, but it is still as addictive!

): This match-3 game does resemble Bejeweled, and some might accuse it of a shameless clone, but it is still as addictive! Word Connect Pro ( $2.99 ): Love a good word puzzle to tickle your brain? This app offers myriad ways to do so.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Call Recorder & Transcriber ( $9.99 ): I presume different countries have their own laws on recording phone calls, but to have calls transcribed is always handy.

): I presume different countries have their own laws on recording phone calls, but to have calls transcribed is always handy. Big Clock ( $0.99 ): Have an old iPhone lying around that you want to turn into a clock? Use this app instead.

): Have an old iPhone lying around that you want to turn into a clock? Use this app instead. enhanceAI ( $2.99 ): This AI app claims to enhance your photos to make them look better.

): This AI app claims to enhance your photos to make them look better. Meditate Meditation Timer ( $3.99 ): A beautiful meditation timer to help you find inner peace during your quiet moments.

): A beautiful meditation timer to help you find inner peace during your quiet moments. Monetal - Expense Tracker ( $2.99 ): Want to know where every single penny goes? This app will let you keep track of your expenses in great detail.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Draw With Math ( $1.99 ): Have some fun times playing against others while honing your math skills. It is a win-win situation.

): Have some fun times playing against others while honing your math skills. It is a win-win situation. Tap It and Jump It ( $2.00 ): This game does not benefit you in any way apart from killing time. It is basically a test of your inner metronome and reflexes.

): This game does not benefit you in any way apart from killing time. It is basically a test of your inner metronome and reflexes. Cyber Protocol ( $1.99 ): An arcade puzzle game where there are 100 security puzzle games to beat, making you feel like a hacker. Wear a hoodie when playing this game to get in the role!

): An arcade puzzle game where there are 100 security puzzle games to beat, making you feel like a hacker. Wear a hoodie when playing this game to get in the role! Rogue Cards ( $1.99 ): This game is an amalgamation of puzzles, cards, and roguelike genres, where each new card unveils a different situation that will require you to think your way out of it.

): This game is an amalgamation of puzzles, cards, and roguelike genres, where each new card unveils a different situation that will require you to think your way out of it. Jorel's Brother ( $2.99 ): A point-and-click adventure of Jorel's brother, who always has to live in the shadow of his far more popular elder brother.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Some apps use clever tactics to generate revenue by collecting and sharing your personal data. To protect your personal data, it is advisable to only grant the permissions required for the app to function. For example, a simple alarm clock app does not need access to your camera or your contacts. Similarly, a flashlight app does not need your location.

We hope these recommendations will help you to safely enjoy free app downloads on Android and iOS devices.

