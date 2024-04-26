Mini projectors are popular for their portability and versatility, and they're a great way to boost your camping trips or backyard parties. If you're intending to score a branded one, then you'll be glad to know that the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart outdoor mini projector from Anker is on sale from Amazon right now.

The device is currently listed for $639, which is a notable drop from the usual price of $799. This is the second-best price that we've seen and ultimately nets you a saving of $160 (20 percent).

Affiliate offer Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser

What to like about the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser mini projector

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is a DLP laser mini projector. That means you get a better contrast level and brighter image output compared to LED projectors. At 300 ANSI lumens, it is even brighter than most laser projectors in its class. Additionally, laser projectors offer a longer lifespan, which saves you in the long run as you won't need to frequently replace the unit.

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser projects between 40 to 120-inch image size in 1080p resolution while supporting 4K decoding, autofocus, and auto-fit functionalities. The built-in speaker in the device is loud enough for outdoor uses and is certified with Dolby Audio.

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is a DLP laser project with 300 ANSI lumens brightness and a 500:1 contrast ratio. / © Nebula by Anker

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser runs on Android TV 11 OS, which means you get plenty of content catalogs to choose from or apps to install. Apart from HDMI and USB-C ports, it also features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Chromecast for easy casting from your smartphones or laptops.

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is also liked for its compact build and lightweight size. Plus, it comes in a soda-can shape that make it easy to stow in bags or large pouches. Despite the size, the device is rated to last 2.5 hours per charge.

What do you think of the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser design? Is it a worthy mini projector at its current price? Let us know your thoughts.