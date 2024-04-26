Hot topics

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector is on Sale at 20% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser mini outdoor project deal best price
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Mini projectors are popular for their portability and versatility, and they're a great way to boost your camping trips or backyard parties. If you're intending to score a branded one, then you'll be glad to know that the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart outdoor mini projector from Anker is on sale from Amazon right now.

The device is currently listed for $639, which is a notable drop from the usual price of $799. This is the second-best price that we've seen and ultimately nets you a saving of $160 (20 percent).

What to like about the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser mini projector

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is a DLP laser mini projector. That means you get a better contrast level and brighter image output compared to LED projectors. At 300 ANSI lumens, it is even brighter than most laser projectors in its class. Additionally, laser projectors offer a longer lifespan, which saves you in the long run as you won't need to frequently replace the unit.

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser projects between 40 to 120-inch image size in 1080p resolution while supporting 4K decoding, autofocus, and auto-fit functionalities. The built-in speaker in the device is loud enough for outdoor uses and is certified with Dolby Audio.

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser
Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is a DLP laser project with 300 ANSI lumens brightness and a 500:1 contrast ratio. / © Nebula by Anker

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser runs on Android TV 11 OS, which means you get plenty of content catalogs to choose from or apps to install. Apart from HDMI and USB-C ports, it also features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Chromecast for easy casting from your smartphones or laptops.

Anker's Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is also liked for its compact build and lightweight size. Plus, it comes in a soda-can shape that make it easy to stow in bags or large pouches. Despite the size, the device is rated to last 2.5 hours per charge.

What do you think of the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser design? Is it a worthy mini projector at its current price? Let us know your thoughts.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing